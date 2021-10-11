Technology News
loading

Watch Video: Robots Patrol Singapore Streets to Track 'Undesirable Social Behaviour'

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 11 October 2021 16:41 IST
Watch Video: Robots Patrol Singapore Streets to Track 'Undesirable Social Behaviour'

Photo Credit: AFP/ Roslan Rahman

Xavier robot patrols the streets of Singapore

Highlights
  • The autonomous robots are called "Xavier"
  • The robots were first trialled back in September
  • Each robot has been fitted with 7 cameras

Singapore now has robots on its streets to carry out safety-related surveillance of citizens. The patrol robots, named Xavier, have been programmed to roam around the streets of Singapore and detect “undesirable social behaviour.” The robots move amidst people on regular pathways. They have been fitted with seven cameras to detect any anomaly in proper social behaviour. The undesirable behaviour may be detected if someone parks a vehicle incorrectly or if someone lights up a cigarette in an unauthorised zone. The robot will also monitor if people are following proper social distancing protocols or not.

In a video released by Euronews, the robot looks like a sophisticated and compact metal structure on wheels and has a raised neck that almost reaches the height of a human being. However, it is very powerful, as it can gather visual information through its seven different cameras. The robot also displays messages about keeping the city safe and maintaining social distance.

Project manager Michael Lim said that these machines were a new safety weapon. In a video interview, he said, “Even though Singapore is safe, there might be things happening that we didn't expect. So, if the robot is around and something happens, the people in the control room will have a record of it and they can see what happened.”

The robots initially went through a three-week trial in September. They were tested in a housing estate and a shopping centre.

This isn't the first time that Singapore is trying to track its inhabitants with robots and fast-developing technology. It has 90,000 police cameras installed on lampposts. These cameras have facial recognition technology that enables the authorities to track individuals.

While these cameras and police robots are meant to keep a check on antisocial behaviour, their constant surveillance has also raised questions about human rights.

Lee Yi Ting, a digital rights activist, felt it was “dystopian” considering the extent to which surveillance was carried out on citizens. However, the activist felt that it was even more dystopian “that it is normalised and people aren't responding much to this at all.”

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Singapore, Xavier, Xavier Patrol Robots, Singapore Patrol Robots
NFT Pioneers Bored Ape Yacht Club to Launch Its Own Ethereum-Based Token in 2022
Dream11 Suspends Operations in Karnataka After Complaint of Gambling Law Violation

Related Stories

Watch Video: Robots Patrol Singapore Streets to Track 'Undesirable Social Behaviour'
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Invest in Cryptocurrency Without Buying Any
  2. SpaceX Is Now the World's Second Most Valued Private Company
  3. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  4. Petition to Add Shiba Inu on Robinhood Gets 200,000 Signatures
  5. Indian Space Association Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  6. Motorola Edge 20 Pro Review: Should OnePlus be Worried?
  7. Here are 5 NFT Games to Play and Earn Crypto Rewards
  8. Watch the Terrific and Epic Final Trailer for Dune, Out October 22
  9. How to Reset or Change Explore Page on Instagram
  10. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Specifications Leaked; Colour Options, Price Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 Pro Tipped to Feature a 50-Megapixel Sony IMX766 Camera Sensor
  2. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Specifications Tipped by Retailer Listing; Colour Options, Price Tipped
  3. Chainalysis Acquires Excygent to Crack Down on Crypto-Related Ransomware Attacks
  4. Huawei Nova Series Global Launch Set for October 21, Huawei Nova 9 and Nova 9 Pro Expected
  5. iPhone SE (2022) Specifications Tipped; Could Be Powered by A15 Bionic, Support 5G
  6. Oppo ColorOS 12 Global Version With Redesigned UI, Improved Privacy Launched: Rollout Plan, Changes, Features
  7. Airtel Offering Rs. 6,000 Cashback on Purchase of Select New Smartphones: All Details
  8. Watch Video: Robots Patrol Singapore Streets to Track 'Undesirable Social Behaviour'
  9. Google Pixel 6 Assembly Video Leaks Ahead of October 19 Launch, Shows 4,614mAh Battery
  10. Sri Lanka Forms Committee Supervise Blockchain and Cryptocurrency
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com