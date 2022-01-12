Technology News
loading

Gigantic 180-Million-Year-Old Fossil of 'Sea Dragon' Found in UK Reservoir

The ichthyosaur fossil is the biggest and most complete skeleton of its kind found in the UK

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 12 January 2022 12:55 IST
Gigantic 180-Million-Year-Old Fossil of 'Sea Dragon' Found in UK Reservoir

Photo Credit: Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust

The 'sea dragon' skeleton measures nearly 10 metres in length

Highlights
  • The fossil was discovered in a reservoir in Rutland county
  • The remains are of an ichthyosaur, also known as 'sea dragon'
  • The creature became extinct around 90 million years ago

Researchers in the United Kingdom have found a colossal 180-million-year-old fossilised remains of an ichthyosaur, colloquially known as a ‘sea dragon'. The researchers describe it as one of the most significant discoveries in the region as the fossil is the biggest and most complete skeleton of its kind found in the UK. Ichthyosaurs resembled dolphins in body shape and became extinct around 90 million years ago, after first appearing 250 million years ago.

Discovered in a reservoir in Rutland county, the skeleton measures nearly 10 metres in length. Joe Davis, a conservation team leader from Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust, which operates the nature reserve in partnership with owner Anglian Water, found the specimen during some re-landscaping work which involved draining the water in the lagoon. He first spotted parts of vertebrae in the mud. What followed then was a large-scale excavation in August and September, said the Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust said in a statement.

Davis remarked that the finding was a “career highlight” for him, and went on to add that it was a feeling to even think that this creature once swam in the seas.

A report by CNN quoted Dean Lomax, an ichthyosaur expert and current visiting scientist at the University of Manchester, as saying that “the size and the completeness together is what makes it truly exceptional.” Lomax added that the earlier finds of ichthyosaurs in the UK had been “nowhere near as complete and as large as this.”

Stating that this discovery was only the “tip of the iceberg,” Lomax said that there was still much more to learn about the ichthyosaur when bits of rock were removed, including the potential that the reptile's last meal was preserved or that the reptile was pregnant.

Paul Barrett, Merit Researcher in the Earth Sciences Vertebrates and Anthropology Palaeobiology department at the Natural History Museum in London, told CNN that this was “one of the most impressive marine fossil discoveries from the UK that I can remember at least in the last 20 to 30 years or so.”

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Fossil, Ichthyosaur, Sea Dragon
Lenovo Legion Y90 Specifications Tipped via Alleged 3C Listing, Said to Get 68W Fast Charging Support
OnePlus Buds Pro Updated With Dual Connection Feature to Help Pair With Two Devices via Bluetooth

Related Stories

Gigantic 180-Million-Year-Old Fossil of 'Sea Dragon' Found in UK Reservoir
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG New State Update 0.9.23 With New Game Mode Announced
  2. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Play Voice Messages in the Background
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  4. Eternals Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  5. Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205, Nokia Wired Buds WB 101 Debut in India
  6. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Coming Soon: All Details
  7. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G, Xiaomi 11i 5G to Go on First Sale in India Today
  8. Oppo A36 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: All Details Here
  9. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Now the 8th Biggest Movie of All Time
  10. James Webb Space Telescope Entering 'Period of Cooldown': Details
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG: Battlegrounds Switches to Free-to-Play Model, Adds Tactical Gear, Action Queue With 15.2 Update
  2. Tecno Pop 5 LTE With 5,000mAh Battery, 14 Regional Language Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display With Multi-Room Control Launched in India
  4. CES 2022: Samsung, SK Group Officials Test Positive for COVID-19 After Attending US Trade Show
  5. Realme 9i India Launch Teased by Company, Likely to Be Soon
  6. Gigantic 180-Million-Year-Old Fossil of 'Sea Dragon' Found in UK Reservoir
  7. James Webb Space Telescope Entering 'Period of Cooldown': What Does It Mean?
  8. OnePlus Buds Pro Updated With Dual Connection Feature to Help Pair With Two Devices via Bluetooth
  9. Lenovo Legion Y90 Specifications Tipped via Alleged 3C Listing, Said to Get 68W Fast Charging Support
  10. Oppo A16K With 3GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com