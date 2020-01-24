Technology News
loading

Scientists Recreate Voice of a 3,000-Year-Old Egyptian Mummy

The recreated eerie tone is unlikely to be a precise reflection of the speech of Egyptian priest Nesyamun.

By | Updated: 24 January 2020 09:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Scientists Recreate Voice of a 3,000-Year-Old Egyptian Mummy

The technique could be used to help people interpret historical heritage

Highlights
  • Researchers mimicked the voice of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy
  • They recreated much of its vocal tract
  • Researchers used medical scanners, 3D printing, and an electronic larynx

Researchers say they've mimicked the voice of a 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy by recreating much of its vocal tract using medical scanners, 3D printing and an electronic larynx. In a paper published Thursday by the journal Scientific Reports, the authors say the technique allowed them to produce a single sound - somewhere between the vowels in ‘bed' and ‘bad.' The eerie tone is unlikely to be a precise reflection of the speech of Egyptian priest Nesyamun, whose mummified body the researchers worked with, because the tongue has lost much of its bulk over three millennia.

“We have made a faithful sound for his tract in its current position, but we would not expect an exact speech match given his tongue state,” said co-author David M. Howard of London's Royal Holloway college.

The model alone also isn't enough to synthesise whole words or sentences, the authors said, noting that this would require the ability to calculate the audio output from the vocal tract as its shape is being changed.

“But this is something that is being worked on, so it will be possible one day,” said Howard.

Rudolf Hagen, an ear, nose and throat expert at the University Hospital in Wuerzburg, Germany, who specializes in thorax reconstruction and wasn't involved in the study, expressed skepticism. Even cutting-edge medicine struggles to give living people without a thorax a “normal” voice, he said.

Co-author John Schofield, an archaeologist at the University of York, said the technique could be used to help people interpret historical heritage.

“When visitors encounter the past, it is usually a visual encounter,” said Schofield. “With this voice we can change that, and make the encounter more multidimensional.”

“There is nothing more personal than someone's voice, so we think that hearing a voice from so long ago will be an unforgettable experience, making heritage places like Karnak, Nesyamun's temple, come alive," he said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Egyptian Mummy
Apple Says EU Push for Common Charger Could Hamper Innovation

Related Stories

    Scientists Recreate Voice of a 3,000-Year-Old Egyptian Mummy
    Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

     
    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Mobiles
    In Mobiles and Tablets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Flipkart Grand Gadgets Days Sale Kicks Off: All You Need to Know
    2. Huawei Band 4 With Colour Display, 24x7 Heart Rate Sensing Launched in India
    3. Kabir Khan’s Miniseries, The Forgotten Army, Is Ruined by Being Bollywood
    4. WhatsApp Dark Mode Is Finally Here: Learn How to Enable It
    5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC Debuts in India: All Details
    6. Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Offers on Electronics
    7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Launched in India: All You Need to Know
    8. LG G8X ThinQ With Detachable Second Display Launched in India
    9. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 7, More: Which Are the Best Phones Under Rs. 10000?
    10. Realme XT Android 10-Based Realme UI Update Rollout Begins in India
    #Latest Stories
    1. Scientists Recreate Voice of a 3,000-Year-Old Egyptian Mummy
    2. Apple Says EU Push for Common Charger Could Hamper Innovation
    3. US Extradition Battle Over Huawei CFO Meng Ends First Phase
    4. Oppo F15 Sale Today: Check Price in India, Specifications, and All You Need to Know
    5. UN Officials Barred From Using WhatsApp Since June 2019 Over Security Concerns
    6. Indian Women Lawmakers Face Abuse as Global Online Violence Rises: Amnesty International
    7. Huawei Band 4 With Colour Display, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Disorder Diagnosis Launched in India
    8. Microsoft Data Breach: 250 Million Customer Service Records Exposed Online
    9. Spotify Testing New Tool to Let Influencers Post Stories to Introduce Their Playlists
    10. Mi 10 Launch Set for First Quarter of 2020, Xiaomi's Lei Jun Reveals: Report
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.