Technology News
loading

Scientists Combat Anti-Semitism With Artificial Intelligence

The project Decoding Anti-Semitism includes discourse analysts, computational linguists, and historians.

By Associated Press | Updated: 22 September 2020 17:22 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Scientists Combat Anti-Semitism With Artificial Intelligence

Photo Credit: alfredlandecker.org

There has been a rise in conspiracy myths accusing Jews of creating and spreading COVID-19

Highlights
  • The team includes researchers from King’s College in London
  • The majority of anti-Semitic defamation is expressed in implicit ways
  • For example, using codes (“juice” instead of “Jews”) and allusions

An international team of scientists said Monday it had joined forces to combat the spread of anti-Semitism online with the help of artificial intelligence.

The project Decoding Anti-Semitism includes discourse analysts, computational linguists and historians who will develop a “highly complex, AI-driven approach to identifying online anti-Semitism,” the Alfred Landecker Foundation, which supports the project, said in a statement Monday.

“In order to prevent more and more users from becoming radicalised on the web, it is important to identify the real dimensions of anti-Semitism, also taking into account the implicit forms that might become more explicit over time," said Matthias Becker, a linguist and project leader from the Technical University of Berlin.

The team also includes researchers from King's College in London and other scientific institutions in Europe and Israel.

Computers will help run through vast amounts of data and images that humans wouldn't be able to assess because of their sheer quantity, the foundation said.

"Studies have also shown that the majority of anti-Semitic defamation is expressed in implicit ways, for example through the use of codes (“juice” instead of “Jews”) and allusions to certain conspiracy narratives or the reproduction of stereotypes, especially through images," the statement said.

As implicit anti-Semitism is harder to detect, the combination of qualitative and AI-driven approaches will allow for a more comprehensive search, the scientists think.

The problem of anti-Semitism online has increased, as seen by the rise in conspiracy myths accusing Jews of creating and spreading COVID-19, groups tracking anti-Semitism on the Internet have found.

The focus of the current project is initially on Germany, France and the UK., but will later be expanded to cover other countries and languages.

The Alfred Landecker Foundation, which was founded in 2019 in response to rising trends of populism, nationalism and hatred toward minorities, is supporting the project with EUR 3 million (roughly Rs. 26 crores), the German news agency dpa reported.

Are Apple Watch SE, iPad 8th Gen the Perfect ‘Affordable' Products for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AI, Covid 19, conspiracy theories
Quibi Streaming Service Explores Strategic Options, Including Sale: Report
Realme 7i India Variant Storage, Colour Variants Tipped

Related Stories

Scientists Combat Anti-Semitism With Artificial Intelligence
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mukesh Ambani Plans $54 Smartphone After Google Deal: Report
  2. Poco X3 With Snapdragon 732G SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Jio Postpaid Plus Brings Unlimited Calls, Access to Streaming Apps, More
  4. Nokia to Launch New Smartphones Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  5. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Debut in India
  6. iPhone 12 Will Cost More Than iPhone 11 Due to 5G Support: Report
  7. OnePlus 8T Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  8. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  9. OnePlus Nord Users Report Random Factory Resets and Data Loss
  10. TikTok Removes Over 3.7 Crore Videos from India in First Half of 2020
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Postpaid Plus Announced, Brings Unlimited Voice Calls, Access to Streaming Apps, and More
  2. Scientists Combat Anti-Semitism With Artificial Intelligence
  3. Amazon India Adds Support for Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu Languages Ahead of Festive Season
  4. JioMart Integration Allows MyJio App Users to Order Groceries in Over 200 Cities
  5. Reliance Said to Plan Big Smartphone Push After Google Deal
  6. Snokor iRocker Stix TWS Earbuds, Bass Drops Wired Earphones Launched in India
  7. Realme 7i India Variant Storage, Colour Variants Tipped
  8. Quibi Streaming Service Explores Strategic Options, Including Sale: Report
  9. Beijing Unlikely to Approve ByteDance's TikTok Deal With Oracle: Report
  10. Mi Smart LED Bulb (B22) With 9W Rating, 950 Lumens Brightness, Voice Control Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com