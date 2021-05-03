Technology News
loading

Shiny Satellites, Space Junk Blocking Our View of the Universe: Study

The study is the first to examine the overall effect of space objects on the night sky.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 3 May 2021 12:18 IST
Shiny Satellites, Space Junk Blocking Our View of the Universe: Study

Photo Credit: Royal Astronomical Society/ Andreas Möller

Trails caused by the fifth deployment of satellites making up the Starlink constellation

Highlights
  • Work included analysis of functioning satellites and assorted debris
  • Mega-constellations include satellites such as ones launched by Starlink
  • Companies such as Amazon and OneWeb, too, plan to launch their satellites

Shiny satellites and space junk orbiting Earth may have increased the brightness of the night sky by more than 10 percent above the natural light levels, a new study has found, and further stated that these objects in the sky could also pose a threat to our viewing of the universe. The research, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, a scientific journal, is the first to examine the overall effect of space objects on the night sky rather than the impact of individual satellites and space debris affecting astronomers' images.

Miroslav Kocifaj of the Slovak Academy of Sciences and Comenius University in Slovakia, who led the study, said the primary objective of their research was to estimate the potential contribution of external sources to night sky brightness. These include space objects in Earth's orbit. "We expected the sky brightness increase would be marginal, if any, but our first theoretical estimates have proved extremely surprising and thus encouraged us to report our results promptly," Kocifaj said in a statement. The paper is titled, 'The proliferation of space objects is a rapidly increasing source of artificial night sky brightness'.

The work included analysis of both functioning satellites as well as assorted debris such as spent rocket stages and found that over 9,300 tons (8,440 metric tons) of space objects may be orbiting Earth currently.

John Barentine, Director of Public Policy for the International Dark-Sky Association and a co-author of the paper, explains that this kind of artificial light — unlike the ground-based light pollution — in the night sky can be seen across a large part of the planet.

“Astronomers build observatories far from city lights to seek dark skies, but this form of light pollution has a much larger geographical reach,” Barentine explained.

Over the past few years, astronomers have expressed discontentment about the ever-growing number of objects orbiting the earth. Their concerns stem particularly from large communications satellites known informally as "mega-constellations".

These mega-constellations include satellites such as the ones launched by SpaceX's Starlink project, which, since 2018, has already put more than 1,300 satellites in orbit and plans to launch thousands of more in the coming decades, according to a report in The Washington Post. Companies such as Amazon and OneWeb, too, plan to launch their satellites.

The mere presence of these "mega-constellations" in the Earth's orbit is not the only matter to worry about. Besides crowding the sky, the launch of more and more such satellites increases the probability of collisions among or between them and other objects, causing more debris.

“Our results imply that many more people than just astronomers stand to lose access to pristine night skies,” Barentine said. “This paper may really change the nature of that conversation.”

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: space junk, satellite
Samsung Galaxy M32 Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Tipping Imminent India Launch

Related Stories

Shiny Satellites, Space Junk Blocking Our View of the Universe: Study
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  2. Vivo V21 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  3. Cryptocurrency Mining Will Void SSD Warranty, Warns Manufacturer
  4. China’s Social Media Posts Mock India Over COVID-19 Crisis
  5. Ethereum Crosses $3,000 to Hit Record High
  6. Redmi Note 10S Teased to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  9. Here’s How to Easily Remove Passwords From PDF Files
  10. NASA Mars Ingenuity Helicopter Given New Scouting Mission: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Black Panther II ‘So Respectful’ of Chadwick Boseman Loss, Lupita Nyong’o Says
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Leaked Images Show Dual-Tone Design, Multiple Colour Options
  3. Shiny Satellites, Space Junk Blocking Our View of the Universe: Study
  4. Samsung Galaxy M32 Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Tipping Imminent India Launch
  5. These Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment Tracker Sites Can Notify You When a Slot Opens Up Nearby
  6. NASA Captures Image Of Interaction Between Doomed Stars 15,000 Light-Years Away
  7. Disney+ Hotstar May 2021: Star Wars, Out of Love, MasterChef Australia, and More
  8. WhatsApp Voice Messages Review Tool Being Tested for Android, iOS: Report
  9. China Deletes Social Media Posts Mocking India Over COVID-19 Crisis After Backlash
  10. Ethereum Cryptocurrency Breaks Past $3,000 in Record High
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com