Technology News
loading

Russia Plans to Withdraw From ISS, Hopes to Launch Its Own Orbital Space Station in 2025

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said work had begun on the first module of a new station.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 21 April 2021 16:25 IST
Russia Plans to Withdraw From ISS, Hopes to Launch Its Own Orbital Space Station in 2025

Photo Credit: ESA

Roscosmos said on Monday that a decision on quitting the ISS had not yet been made

Highlights
  • The announcement came with tensions soaring over espionage claims
  • Russia lost its monopoly for manned flights to the ISS
  • Rogozin has announced a series of ambitious plans in recent years

Russia's space agency said Tuesday it hoped to launch its own orbital station in 2025 as Moscow considers withdrawing from the International Space Station programme to go it alone.

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said work had begun on the fist module of a new station, after officials warned that Russia was considering pulling out of the ISS, one of the few successful examples of cooperation with the West.

The announcement came with tensions soaring over espionage claims, a Russian troop build-up along Ukraine's borders and the deteriorating health of President Vladimir Putin's imprisoned critic Alexei Navalny.

"The first core module of the new Russian orbital station is in the works," Rogozin said in a statement on messaging app Telegram.

He said Russia's Energia space corporation was aiming to have the module "ready for launch" in 2025 and released a video of Energia staff at work.

Launched in 1998 and involving Russia, the United States, Canada, Japan, and the European Space Agency, the ISS is one of the most ambitious international collaborations in human history.

Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said in recent days that Moscow was considering whether to leave the ISS programme from 2025 because of the station's age.

Roscosmos said on Monday that a decision on quitting the ISS had not yet been made.

"When we make a decision we will start negotiations with our partners on forms and conditions of cooperation beyond 2024," the space agency told AFP in a statement.

Russia lost its monopoly for manned flights to the ISS last year after the first successful mission of US company SpaceX.

Despite its much-lauded history - Russia this month marked the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin becoming the first person in orbit - the country's space programme has struggled in recent years.

Rogozin has announced a series of ambitious plans in recent years but his agency has struggled under funding cuts, with analysts saying Putin is more interested in military technology than space exploration.

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin
Google Search to Start Considering ‘Page Experience Update’ for Ranking From Mid-June 2021
For Many Indians, Twitter Has Become a Hope to Survive in This Pandemic

Related Stories

Russia Plans to Withdraw From ISS, Hopes to Launch Its Own Orbital Space Station in 2025
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Discord Said to End Sale Talks With Microsoft, Plans to Be Standalone Company
  2. Amazon Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen) Launched in India
  3. Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 23 Launch
  4. Money Heist Season 5, The Witcher Season 2 Slated for Second Half of 2021
  5. OnePlus Watch Goes on Sale in India for First Time Today
  6. COVID-19 Vaccination for 18+ Aged Indians Begins May 1: How to Register
  7. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  8. 300-Million-Year-Old Godzilla Shark Has a New, Official Name
  9. Sony Bravia X75 Ultra-HD HDR Smart Android TV Series Launched in India
  10. Netflix Subscriber Growth Slows After Pandemic Boom: Here’s Why
#Latest Stories
  1. Man Behind ‘Dude With Sign’ on Instagram to Launch NFT Collection
  2. Google Photos Will Now Let Users Add Photos, Videos to an Album While Offline
  3. Microsoft Outlook Lets You Create Short Auto-Breaks Between Back-to-Back Meetings
  4. Logitech Combo Touch Backlit Keyboard Case With Trackpad for New iPad Pro Launched
  5. Amazon to Let Whole Foods Shoppers Pay With a Swipe of Their Palm in US
  6. Oppo K9 5G Specifications Surface Online Ahead of May 6 Launch; Oppo Enco Air, Oppo Band May Launch Alongside
  7. Russia Plans to Withdraw From ISS, Hopes to Launch Its Own Orbital Space Station in 2025
  8. Google Search to Start Considering ‘Page Experience Update’ for Ranking From Mid-June 2021
  9. Samsung Shipped the Most Smartphones Globally in Q1 2021, Huawei No Longer Among Top Five: Strategy Analytics
  10. Microsoft Cloud PC Service Could Launch in June or July, Windows 10 Store App May Be Revamped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com