Technology News
loading

Russia Postpones Lunar Mission Over Problems During Luna-25 Spacecraft Testing

The Luna-25 mission to the Moon's south pole aims to probe ice deposits there.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 25 August 2021 11:26 IST
Russia Postpones Lunar Mission Over Problems During Luna-25 Spacecraft Testing

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @roscosmos

The Luna-25 mission to the Moon's south pole aims to probe ice deposits there

Highlights
  • NASA also has pledged to land the next man and first woman on the Moon
  • Russia and China in March announced plans for a joint lunar station
  • Roscosmos has announced a number of ventures

Russia revealed Tuesday it postponed its first mission to the Moon's surface in decades as a result of "problems" encountered during tests of the Luna-25 spacecraft.

The country's space agency Roscosmos announced last week that the mission - originally scheduled for October 1 - from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Far East had been moved to May 2022.

The Luna-25 mission to the Moon's south pole aims to probe ice deposits there. It is set to be Russia's first mission to the Moon's surface in 45 years and the first in its post-Soviet history.

The chief engineer of Russia's state NPO Lavochkin design bureau explained the delay Tuesday saying that "more time" was needed to complete successful trials.

"We have encountered certain problems during testing," Alexander Shirshakov told the Interfax news agency.

"A safe landing system is of crucial importance and we are working on Luna-25's soft landing system," Shirshakov said.

The race back to the Moon is in full swing after China in December 2020 became the first country to return samples from the Moon since the Soviet Luna-24 mission in 1976.

US space agency NASA also has pledged to land the next man and the first woman on the Moon in 2024 as part of its Artemis programme.

Meanwhile Russia and China in March announced plans for a joint lunar station.

Russia's space programme inherited from the Soviet Union has in recent years suffered from problems like corruption scandals and budget cuts.

Its space industry took a blow in 2020 when it lost its monopoly over manned flights to the ISS after the successful mission of Space X, the company belonging to US billionaire Elon Musk.

Roscosmos has however announced a number of ventures including a mission to Venus and the creation of a rocket capable of making round trips to space.

Russia has also indicated that it plans to leave the International Space Station and launch its own orbital station in 2025.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Luna 25, Moon, Roscosmos
Vivo X70 Pro Specifications, Design Leak via Google Play Console
Huawei Said to Get US Approval for Licence Applications to Buy Auto Chips
Russia Postpones Lunar Mission Over Problems During Luna-25 Spacecraft Testing
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon App Users on iOS Facing Issues in India, Some Other Markets
  2. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Will Be Priced in India Under Rs. 25,000: Report
  3. WhatsApp Testing New Colour Scheme on Android
  4. OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord CE 5G Receiving OxygenOS Update
  5. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  6. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G With Quad Rear Cameras Launching in India Today
  7. Xiaomi Is Apparently Dropping Its ‘Mi’ Branding Starting With Xiaomi Mix 4
  8. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  9. PS5 Restock India: Pre-Order PlayStation 5 on August 26
  10. Micromax In 2b Review: Raising the Bar for Entry-Level Smartphones
#Latest Stories
  1. Xbox Series X/ S, Xbox One Consoles Will Get Xbox Cloud Gaming With Game Pass Ultimate
  2. Vivo Y21s Specifications Tipped via US FCC, Geekbench Listings; May Come With Helio G80 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  3. Huawei Said to Get US Approval for Licence Applications to Buy Auto Chips
  4. Russia Postpones Lunar Mission Over Problems During Luna-25 Spacecraft Testing
  5. Vivo X70 Pro Specifications, Design Leak via Google Play Console
  6. Redmi Note 10 Lite Allegedly Appeared on IMEI Database, India Launch Expected Again
  7. Matrix 4 Officially Titled The Matrix Resurrections
  8. Airbnb Opens Up Housing for 20,000 Afghan Refugees Globally, Hosts Can Sign Up for the Programme
  9. TikTok, Shopify Team Up to Let Users Shop From App
  10. Facebook Considers Building NFT Features Alongside Digital Wallet
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com