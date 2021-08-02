Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Russia Says Software Glitch, Possible Lapse in Human Attention Caused Misfire That Jolted International Space Station

Russia Says Software Glitch, Possible Lapse in Human Attention Caused Misfire That Jolted International Space Station

Russian cosmonauts have given a video tour of the interior of a research module which briefly threw the International Space Station out of control last week.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 August 2021 12:09 IST
Russia Says Software Glitch, Possible Lapse in Human Attention Caused Misfire That Jolted International Space Station

ISS crew member Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy, is seen inside the Nauka Module on July 31

Highlights
  • NASA and Roscosmos said crew members were never in any immediate danger
  • Roscosmos spoke of plans to launch another Russian module to the station
  • Footage published late on Saturday showed cosmonauts opening the hatches

Russian space officials said a software glitch and possible lapse in human attention were to blame for the mishap that caused the entire space station to pitch out of its normal flight position 250 miles above the Earth with seven crew members aboard.

Russian cosmonauts have given a video tour of the interior of a research module which briefly threw the International Space Station out of control on Thursday a few hours after docking.

Footage published late on Saturday showed cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov opening the hatches and giving a short tour inside the Nauka module, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said.

According to NASA's account of Thursday's incident, the mission flight director immediately declared a spaceflight emergency as engineers on the ground struggled to restore stability to the sprawling research satellite.

NASA and Roscosmos each said that the seven crew members — two Russian cosmonauts, three US astronauts and two others from Japan and France — were never in any immediate danger.

Roscosmos, which this week spoke of plans to launch another Russian module to the station in November, has suffered a series of mishaps and corruption scandals, including during the construction of the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the country's far-east where contractors were accused of embezzling state funds.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, ISS, Roscosmos
Tesla Megapack Battery Unit in Australia Caught Fire During Testing
Telegram Update Brings 1,000 Viewers to Group Video Calls, Improved Video Messages, Screen Sharing With Sound

Related Stories

Russia Says Software Glitch, Possible Lapse in Human Attention Caused Misfire That Jolted International Space Station
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Days After Purchase, Company Responds
  2. Here’s How You Can Stop Random People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
  3. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Brings Big Discounts on Electronics: Details
  4. Government Asks iPhone, iPad Users to Update Immediately: Here’s Why
  5. Watch the Trailer for Money Heist Season 5, Out in September on Netflix
  6. From F9 to The Suicide Squad, What to Watch in August
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price Appears on a Retailer Site Ahead of Launch
  8. Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Release Date Set for Monday, August 2
  9. Zomato Pro Plus Membership With Unlimited Free Deliveries Announced
  10. Navarasa, The Kissing Booth 3, and More on Netflix India in August
#Latest Stories
  1. Money Heist Season 5 Trailer Out, Five-Episode Volume 1 Releases in a Month
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Detailed Specifications Leaked Before Launch
  3. Bitcoin History: A Beginner’s Guide to the World’s First Cryptocurrency
  4. Vivo Y53s Price in India Tipped Ahead of Its Official Launch
  5. Bitmain Co-Founder Wu Jihan Turns His Second Crypto Venture Matrixport Into Unicorn
  6. Realme Dizo Watch With 12 Days Battery, Heart Rate Monitoring, IP68 Build Launched in India
  7. Realme Book Laptop's Blue Colour Variant Teased by CEO Ahead of Launch
  8. e-RUPI Digital Payment Solution Launched in India by PM Modi
  9. Fitbit Luxe Fitness Band With Jewellery-Like Design, Stress Management Feature Goes on Sale in India
  10. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Likely to Meet Social Media Representatives This Month After Twitter Standoff
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com