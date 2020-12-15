Technology News
loading

Russia Angara A5 Heavy-Lift Space Rocket Successfully Test-Launched for Second Time

Angara A5 is designed to replace the Proton M heavy-lift rocket.

By Associated Press | Updated: 15 December 2020 13:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Russia Angara A5 Heavy-Lift Space Rocket Successfully Test-Launched for Second Time

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @Rogozin

Angara A5's development and manufacturing has been plagued by delays and technical problems

Highlights
  • The rocket lifted off Monday morning from the Plesetsk cosmodrome
  • Its first successful test launch took place in 2014
  • Roscosmos touted the increased environmental safety of the Angara rockets

Russia on Monday successfully test-launched its heavy lift Angara A5 space rocket for the second time, the country's military and space officials said.

The rocket lifted off Monday morning from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in northwest Russia.

“It flies, damn it!” Dmitry Rogozin, head of Russia's space agency Roscosmos, tweeted after the launch.

Its first successful test launch took place in 2014 and was hailed by Russian President Vladimir Putin as “a major achievement for our space rocket industry and for Russia in general.”

Angara A5 is designed to replace the Proton M heavy lift rocket, but its development and manufacturing has been plagued by delays and technical problems.

Roscosmos on Monday touted the increased environmental safety of the Angara rockets, as they “do not use aggressive and toxic propellants, significantly increasing environmental safety both in the areas adjacent to the launch complex and in the drop zones.”

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Angara A5, Proton M, space rocket, Russia
Amazon's Zoox Unveils Autonomous, Multidirectional Electric ‘Robo-Taxi’
Nokia 5.4 With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Russia Angara A5 Heavy-Lift Space Rocket Successfully Test-Launched for Second Time
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Saving Days Mobile Deals: All You Need to Know
  2. Nokia PureBook X14 Laptop With 10th-Gen Intel Processor Launched in India
  3. Nokia C1 Plus With 5.45-Inch Display, Android 10 (Go Edition) Launched
  4. Google Says 3 Days a Week in Office, Rest Can Be WFH: Report
  5. OnePlus 9 5G Alleged Live Images Show Phone From Every Angle
  6. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Reportedly Rolling Out Wi-Fi Calling Service
  7. Infinix Smart HD 2021 to Launch for Rs. 5,999 on December 16 via Flipkart
  8. Hisense Tornado 4K TV Series With Six 102W JBL Speakers Announced in India
  9. iQoo U3 With 5G Support, Massive 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  10. Nokia 5.4 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi Reader Pro With 7.8-Inch E-Ink Display, 24 Levels of Adjustable Colour Tone Launched
  2. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Reportedly Rolling Out Wi-Fi Calling Service; New Rs. 59, Rs. 65 Prepaid Plans Debut
  3. Fortnite Promises Higher Frame Rates for Low-End PCs With New Performance Mode
  4. Facebook Collab Music Video App Launched on iOS, to Take on TikTok
  5. Wonder Woman 1984 India Ticket Bookings Open, Paid Previews Start December 23
  6. Nokia 5.4 With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Russia Angara A5 Heavy-Lift Space Rocket Successfully Test-Launched for Second Time
  8. Amazon's Zoox Unveils Autonomous, Multidirectional Electric ‘Robo-Taxi’
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series to Get Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera Upgrade, Allow Google Discover Feed: Report
  10. Facebook Fuel for India Kicks Off, Aims to Highlight Key Use Cases in the Country
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com