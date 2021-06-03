Technology News
loading

Britain's Royal Navy Tests AI to Counter Missile Attacks for the First Time

The trial off the coasts of Scotland and Norway is testing two AI applications — Startle and Sycoiea.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 3 June 2021 15:18 IST
Britain's Royal Navy Tests AI to Counter Missile Attacks for the First Time

Photo Credit: Royal Navy

HMS Lancaster, HMS Dragon, and HMS Argyll are pictured here off the Scottish coast

Highlights
  • Tests part of NATO's Formidable Shield exercise
  • Trial is being led by Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL)
  • AI being tested against live missiles for the first time

The UK's Royal Navy is testing the accuracy and effectiveness of artificial intelligence (AI) to defeat missile attacks for the first time at sea. The test of the leading-edge software is being done against supersonic, ballistic, as well as cruise missiles during the largest exercise of its kind off the coasts of Scotland and Norway, the navy said. The trial, that offers a glimpse of the future of air defence at sea, is part of NATO's Formidable Shield exercise and involves three British warships — destroyer HMS Dragon and two frigates HMS Lancaster and HMS Argyll .

The trial, being led by Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL) scientists, is testing two AI applications — Startle and Sycoiea, the Royal Navy said in a statement published in its official online news outlet.

The Startle application provides real-time recommendations and alerts to sailors monitoring the “air picture” from the operations room. It is designed to help “ease the load” on sailors. And the Sycoiea builds on these alerts to help sailors identify the threat and advise the best weapon to deal with it quickly “than even the most experienced operator.”

During the trial Seaman Sean Brooks aboard HMS Lancaster said he was impressed by the cutting-edge software. “I was able to identify missile threats more quickly than usual and even outwit the operations room,” he said.

Experiments with AI have been conducted before, but it's the first time the system is being tested against live missiles, said Lancaster's Weapon Engineer Officer Lieutenant Commander Adam Leveridge. “A glimpse into our highly autonomous future.”

The navy is testing these AI-based applications to be able to harmonise their response and look for improvements needed to ensure they work alongside existing radar and other systems.

Lancaster's Commanding Officer Will Blackett said the scale of the naval exercise and the assets and technology involved made it a hugely beneficial experience for all.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Royal Navy, NATO, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Missile Attack
PUBG Mobile India Avatar Battlegrounds Pre-Registrations Cross 20-Million Mark, Still No Release Date
Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE, Gamin Forerunner 55 Smartwatches Launched: Price, Specifications
Britain's Royal Navy Tests AI to Counter Missile Attacks for the First Time
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 'Artificial Sun' Experimental Fusion Reactor Sets New World Record
  2. Twitter May Soon Introduce Emoji Reactions for Tweets
  3. 43 Percent Indians Use the Internet, Maharashtra Most Savvy: Report
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of June 10 Launch
  5. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  6. Next-Generation of Windows to Be Unveiled on June 24
  7. PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Launch Date Tipped to Be June 18
  8. NASA Announces Two New Missions to Venus, to Launch at the End of Decade
  9. Musk Tweets Again About Dogecoin. Its Price Spike By 15 Percent
  10. Realme GT 5G Price and Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Trying to Force Users to Accept New Policy Before Data Protection Law Comes: Centre to High Court
  2. Britain's Royal Navy Tests AI to Counter Missile Attacks for the First Time
  3. Garmin Forerunner 945 LTE, Gamin Forerunner 55 Smartwatches Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. PUBG Mobile India Avatar Battlegrounds Pre-Registrations Cross 20-Million Mark, Still No Release Date
  5. Eufy Robovac G30 Hybrid 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop Launched in India
  6. Mozilla Firefox 89 Blocks Cross-Site Cookie Tracking By Default in Private Browsing
  7. Lenovo ThinkBook 13x, ThinkBook Plus 2 Laptops With 2.5K Displays, 11th Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  8. Huawei Watch 3 Pro, Huawei Watch 3 With HarmonyOS 2.0 Launched
  9. 43 Percent Indians Use Internet Actively, Maharashtra Most Internet-Friendly State: Kantar
  10. Huawei MatePad Pro 12.6, MatePad Pro 10.8, MatePad 11 With HarmonyOS, M-Pencil Support Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com