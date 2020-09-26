Technology News
loading

Back to Venus: Upstart Company Wants to Beat NASA in Search for Life

With its hellish landscape, Venus has been largely neglected by the major space agencies since the 1980s.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 26 September 2020 12:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Back to Venus: Upstart Company Wants to Beat NASA in Search for Life

Rocket Lab is planning to send a low-cost probe on Venus in 2023

Highlights
  • Rocket Lab CEO is hoping to get to Venue before NASA
  • NASA recently declared its plans to focus on Venus
  • Rocket Lab's specialty is sending small satellites into Earth orbit

Can a small American aerospace company get to Venus before NASA returns to our superheated planetary neighbour?

That's what Peter Beck, the CEO of Rocket Lab, is hoping as he sets his sights on launching a low-cost probe in 2023.

Over the past decade his company has become very good at putting satellites in to orbit -- and his dream of taking the next step, an interplanetary mission, has received a shot of adrenaline recently with the surprising discovery of a gas linked to living organisms in Venus's corrosive, sulphuric atmosphere.

"What we're looking for on Mars is signs of previous life," Beck explains.

"Whereas Venus, it's signs of potential life now."

With its hellish landscape, Venus has been largely neglected by the major space agencies since the 1980s in favour of the Solar System's more distant bodies.

Dozens of missions have notably been sent to Mars seeking signs of ancient microbes.

But the discovery by Earth-based radio telescopes of a gas called phosphine in Venus' atmosphere, reported on September 14, sparked a new wave of enthusiasm among scientists who had for years defended the hypothesis that tiny organisms could live in the planet's clouds.

Phosphine isn't definitive proof of life. But it is possible its presence is linked to living organisms, as it is on our planet.

The finding led NASA to declare it was time to once more prioritise Venus.

Beck, however, has always been in the pro-Venus camp, and for two years has been contemplating sending an entirely privately-funded probe there, he said.

He calculated, with the help of a PhD student, that a small satellite called "Photon" that Rocket Lab developed in-house could be adapted into a spacecraft for an interplanetary voyage.

Such bids have historically been the domain of national space agencies, given the enormous costs involved -- but Beck thinks he has developed a budget solution.

"I would expect a mission to Venus to be sort of $30 million," he told AFP by video from Auckland, New Zealand.

"When you can measure interplanetary missions in tens of millions of dollars instead of billions, and months instead of decades, the opportunity for discovery is just incredible," he said.

Free-falling
Rocket Lab's specialty is sending small satellites into Earth orbit with its small 18-meter high rocket -- a highly lucrative market in recent years as demand for microsatellites has exploded.

The company's Venus probe will be very small, weighing around 80 pounds (37 kilograms) and just a foot (30 centimetres) in diameter.

The trip from Earth will take 160 days, then Photon will launch the probe into Venus' clouds, where it will take readings as it falls, without a parachute, at almost 25,000 miles per hour (11 kilometres per second).

The probe will have between just 270 and 300 seconds to analyse an atmosphere that is almost a hundred times denser than Earth's before it disintegrates or crashes on the planet's fiery surface, where temperatures are hot enough to melt lead (900 degrees Fahrenheit, or 480 degrees Celsius).

The hardest part is deciding on the scientific instrument: what molecules should it look for?

Miniaturisation is another problem. The probe will need to weigh seven pounds (three kilograms), which some experts doubt is possible, but Beck disagrees.

Rocket Lab will need help from leading scientists, and has already recruited MIT astronomer and planetary scientist Sara Seager.

The adventure is the latest chapter in a new era of space exploration fuelled not by governments but by individual curiosity and ambition, one that so far has been best symbolised by Elon Musk, the iconoclastic founder of SpaceX.

SpaceX revolutionised the sector through its reusable rockets that have now sent astronauts to the International Space Station, and has its sights set on colonising Mars.

NASA is no longer afraid to subcontract missions to privateers, and Rocket Lab will be paid $10 million to send a microsatellite into lunar orbit in 2021.

As for Venus, Beck would like to offer his services to NASA.

The space agency is considering returning to Venus, but not until 2026 at the earliest. Its last Venus orbiter was Magellan, which arrived in 1990, but other vessels have made fly-bys since then.

"We want to do many, many missions a year," said the young CEO.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rocket Lab, NASA, Venus
Netflix Confronted by US Republican Senators Over Chinese Sci-Fi Show Three-Body Problem

Related Stories

Back to Venus: Upstart Company Wants to Beat NASA in Search for Life
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme to Launch SLED 4K Smart TV With 55-Inch Screen Size in India Soon
  2. This Face Mask Has Been Designed by People Behind iPhone and iPad
  3. Samsung Galaxy F41 India Launch Set for October 8
  4. PUBG Mobile May Remain Banned in India Despite Tencent Licence Withdrawal
  5. Why Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition Could Fail in India
  6. Redmi 9 Review
  7. OnePlus 8T Price, Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing
  8. Amazon Launches New Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen), Fire TV Stick Lite in India
  9. Realme Narzo 20 Review
  10. Vivo V20 SE With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Back to Venus: Upstart Company Wants to Beat NASA in Search for Life
  2. Netflix Confronted by US Republican Senators Over Chinese Sci-Fi Show Three-Body Problem
  3. Twitter Aims to Label More State-Affiliated Accounts Worldwide
  4. Google Parent Alphabet Settles Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit
  5. Facebook Critics Launch Rival Oversight Board
  6. PUBG Mobile May Remain Banned in India Despite Tencent Licence Withdrawal
  7. Apple Buys Cherry From Avengers: Endgame Directors, the Russo Brothers
  8. Facebook Events Service Gets Temporary Exemption From Apple App Store Fees
  9. Samsung Galaxy A72 Will be Company’s First Penta-Camera Phone: Report
  10. OnePlus 8T Battery Specifications Confirmed, Warp Charge 65 Announced Ahead of October 14 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com