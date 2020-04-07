Technology News
Robots Replace Japanese Students at Graduation Amid Coronavirus

The robots, dubbed "Newme" by developer ANA Holdings, were dressed in graduation caps and gowns for the ceremony.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 April 2020 18:33 IST
Robots Replace Japanese Students at Graduation Amid Coronavirus

BBT President Kenichi Ohmae poses with iPads attached to 'newme' robots

Highlights
  • Graduation ceremonies in Japan have been cancelled
  • However, students at one school were able to attend remotely
  • The robots are called "Newme"

Spring graduation ceremonies in Japan have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but students at one school were able to attend remotely by controlling avatar robots while logged on at home.

The robots, dubbed "Newme" by developer ANA Holdings, were dressed in graduation caps and gowns for the ceremony at the Business Breakthrough University in Tokyo.

The robots' "faces" were tablets that displayed the faces of the graduates, who logged on at home and controlled the robots via their laptops.

One by one, the robots motored toward the podium to receive their diplomas. School staff clapped and said "congratulations!" as University President Kenichi Ohmae placed the diplomas on a rack mounted on the robot's midsection.

"I think this is truly a novel experience to receive a certificate in a public area while I am in a private space," Kazuki Tamura said via his computer avatar when receiving his master's degree diploma.

The university hopes its approach can be adopted by other schools looking to avoid mass gatherings.

Reflecting the human world, however, the school limited the ceremony to just four graduates so that the robots could practice social distancing amid the pandemic.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

Further reading: Newme, Coronavirus, Japan

