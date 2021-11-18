Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • How to Teach a Robot to Open Doors by Itself? University of Cincinnati Students Find a Way

How to Teach a Robot to Open Doors by Itself? University of Cincinnati Students Find a Way

The students are trying to build a robot that can open doors and find an electric outlet to recharge without human assistance.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 18 November 2021 11:31 IST
How to Teach a Robot to Open Doors by Itself? University of Cincinnati Students Find a Way

Photo Credit: Ravenna Rutledge/ UC Creative

A demonstration of how the robot will work once complete

Highlights
  • Machine learning can be used to teach robots how to open doors
  • This will help robot identify any door and open them by itself
  • This process would be time-consuming but could be more effective

Over the years, businesses have increasingly turned to automation and robotics for undertaking many jobs. Since COVID-19 forced people to the confines of their homes, many enterprises introduced robots to perform tasks to help reduce human contact. From cleaning floors to disinfecting, the kind of tasks that robots can do has expanded manifold. Yet when it comes to manoeuvring in human-centred environments and performing simple tasks such as opening a door and passing through it, robots have found it challenging. Limitations like these separate robots from humans. Now, students at the University of Cincinnati in the US have addressed this problem in three-dimensional digital simulations.

They're now putting their idea to work and building an autonomous robot that can open doors and find an electric wall outlet to recharge itself. Though a simple advance, it can make robots, which vacuum clean and assist with directions in office buildings, airports, and hospitals, a little more independent. These robots are part of a $27-billion (roughly Rs. 2,00,190 crore) industry, which includes manufacturing and automation.

The study has been published in the journal IEEE Access and the system is expected to take another year to mature. Yufeng Sun, a doctoral student at the university and the study's lead author, said developing an autonomous robot to open a door for itself is fraught with challenges.

Robots should be able to know how much force is needed to open doors. Some researchers have tried to scan an entire room to create 3D models for robots. But this method is time-consuming and will work only for a particular room that has been scanned.

Sun said the university students are using machine learning to overcome this challenge. This allows the robot to “teach” itself how to open a door. It can be time-consuming initially but the robot improves with each error, Sun said. “The challenge is how to transfer this learned control policy from simulation to reality, often referred to as a ‘Sim2Real' problem.”

Digital simulations typically are only 60–70 percent successful in real-world applications, Sun added.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Robots, University of Cincinnati, Machine Learning, Robot
Google Signs 5-Year Deal to Pay for News From AFP
Moto G Power (2022) With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

How to Teach a Robot to Open Doors by Itself? University of Cincinnati Students Find a Way
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Warns Bitcoin Could 'Spoil' Young Indians
  2. BGMI Lite Version Could Be in Development, Gamers Asked Why They Want It
  3. BSNL Revises Rs. 187 Prepaid Plan, Now Offers 2GB Daily Data
  4. How Paytm CEO Went From Being 'Ineligible' Bachelor to Billionaire
  5. Vivo V23e 5G Colours, RAM and Storage Option Leak Online Ahead of Launch
  6. Amazfit GTS 3 Review: Old Wine in a New Bottle
  7. Moto G41 Official-Looking Renders, Key Specifications Surface Online
  8. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  9. Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro+ Models Tipped to Launch in India Early Next Year
  10. AMC Theatres to Accept Payments in Shiba Inu Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A13 Renders Surface Online; Tip Waterdrop-Style Notch Display, Triple Rear Cameras
  2. Longest Lunar Eclipse of This Century Will Take Place on November 19: How to Watch
  3. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Mid-November Update Limited to Select Carriers in US, Japan: Google
  4. Google Meet Introduces New Immersive Backgrounds for Video Calls on Web
  5. Xbox November 2021 Update Brings New Features, Improvements to Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One Consoles, Controllers
  6. China’s Top Crypto Outlets Bite the Dust as Government Crackdown Continues
  7. Realme Narzo 50A Prime, Realme C35 Reportedly Spotted on EEC Certification Site
  8. HyperX Streamer Starter Pack With HyperX Cloud Core Headset, HyperX SoloCast Microphone Launched in India
  9. Huawei MateBook E (2022) With Windows 11 Launched; Huawei VR Glass 6DoF Game Set Unveiled
  10. Planet Nine: 38-Year-Old Satellite Data May Hint at Presence of Solar System's Elusive Planet
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com