Technology News
loading

Bipedal Robot Creates History after Running 5 KM On Single Charge

During Cassie's 5 km run, which the robot completed in 53 minutes and 3 seconds, 6-1/2 minutes were spent on resetting after it fell twice.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 5 August 2021 13:35 IST
Bipedal Robot Creates History after Running 5 KM On Single Charge

Photo Credit: Oregon State University

Cassie created history as the first bipedal robot to complete a 5K

Highlights
  • Cassie the Robot completed 5km in 53 minutes
  • It has legs that bend like an ostrich's
  • The robot 'taught' itself how to run with a deep learning algorithm

A bipedal robot, designed at the Oregon State University (OSU), has created history after it completed 5km in just about 53 minutes. Cassie, the robot, has been developed under the supervision of robotics professor Jonathan Hurst and produced by Agility Robotics, which focuses on leg mobility. The robot was first introduced, in collaboration with artificial intelligence professor Alan Fern, in 2017 and OSU students have been exploring machine learning for robots ever since. 

It uses machine learning to control a running gait and completed the 5 km journey on the OSU campus on a single battery charge. Professor Hurst said that the students combined biomechanics expertise and existing robot control approaches with new machine learning tools to give shape to Cassie. “This type of holistic approach will enable animal-like levels of performance. It's incredibly exciting,” Professor Hurst said in a statement

The robot has knees that bend like an ostrich's and it taught itself to run with what is referred to as a “deep reinforcement learning” algorithm. The team said that dynamic balancing is a crucial part of running and Cassie makes infinite subtle adjustments to stay upright while on the move. 

Jeremy Dao, a PhD student at the Dynamic Robotics Laboratory, OSU, said that the robot is efficient, for the way it has been designed and built, adding the team was able to reach the limits of the hardware and demonstrate what it could do. 

About "deep reinforcement learning", another student Yesh Godse, an undergraduate at the lab, said that it's a powerful method in AI that opens up skills like running, skipping and walking up and downstairs. 

Professor Hurst said that the time is not far when walking robots will be a common sight, akin to automobiles and will even have a similar impact. The limiting factor, Professor Hurst added, has been the science and understanding of legged locomotion. He, however, said that research at OSU has enabled multiple breakthroughs. 

During Cassie's 5 km run, which the robot completed in 53 minutes and 3 seconds, 6-1/2 minutes were spent on resetting it after it fell twice. It fell down the first time because of an overheated computer, and then after it was asked to execute a turn at too high a speed, the team said.

Is OnePlus cannibalising itself with the Nord 2 5G? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: robot, Artificial Intelligence
Uber Reports Widening Loss on Driver Incentives, Pandemic Impact
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G's Leaked Renders Show Design, Colour Options; Price Tipped Again

Related Stories

Bipedal Robot Creates History after Running 5 KM On Single Charge
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 Review: Classic OnePlus
  4. Realme 8i, Realme 8s Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  5. HP Pavilion Aero 13 Laptop With AMD Ryzen Processors Launched in India
  6. Vivo Y53s Price in India Tipped Ahead of Its Official Launch
  7. Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Launching in India on August 18
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z-Series Alleged India Prices Leak Ahead of Launch
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Get Camera, System Fixes With New Update in India: Report
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Days After Purchase, Company Responds
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Switch Sales Slump, 4.45 Million Units Sold Last Quarter
  2. Honor Play 5T Pro With 64-Megapixel Camera, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Philips TWS Earbuds That Double as a Power Bank Launched in India
  4. Soundcore R100 TWS Earbuds With 10mm Graphene Drivers, 25 Hours Total Playtime Launched in India
  5. Elon Musk Confirms Walter Isaacson Is Writing His Second Biography
  6. PlayStation VR 2 to Offer OLED HDR Displays, 110-Degree Field of View: Report
  7. Facebook Settings on Mobile Devices Streamlined, Aimed to Ease Finding of What You Need
  8. Facebook Working on Tech to Project Eyes Onto VR Headset
  9. Asus ZenFone 7 Pro, ZenFone 7 Get ZenUI Update With Android 12-Inspired One-Handed Mode
  10. HP Pavilion Aero 13 Lightweight Laptop With AMD Ryzen Processors Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com