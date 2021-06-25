Technology News
loading

Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Cleared for Takeoff as Space Tourism Race Heats Up

Branson, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk have been investing billions of dollars on their rocket startups.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 June 2021 17:59 IST
Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Cleared for Takeoff as Space Tourism Race Heats Up

The winged rocket ships are designed to carry paying tourists to the lower fringes of space

Highlights
  • The approval from the FAA comes at a critical time for Branson
  • Virgin Galactic faces off against Blue Origin and SpaceX
  • Jeff and Mark Bezos are flying to space on July 20

Billionaire Richard Branson's spaceship company Virgin Galactic said on Friday it received approval from the US aviation safety regulator to fly people to space, turning up the pressure on rivals in the nascent and expensive space tourism sector.

The approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) comes at a critical time for Branson as his space venture faces off against Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Tesla boss Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Branson, Bezos, and Musk have been investing billions of dollars on their rocket startups.

Branson, who is reportedly flying to space himself in a bid to beat rival billionaire Bezos to the final frontier, received the green light just a month after a successful test flight.

Virgin Galactic last month completed its first manned space flight from its new home port in New Mexico in May, as its SpaceShipTwo craft with a capacity of six passengers glided to a landing on a runway safely with its two pilots.

"Today's approval by the FAA ... gives us confidence as we proceed toward our first fully crewed test flight this summer," Virgin Galactic Chief Executive Officer Michael Colglazier said in a statement.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson, Elon Musk, SpaceX, Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos
Alcatel 1 (2021), Alcatel 1L Pro With Android 11 (Go Edition), 4G Connectivity Debuts: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Cleared for Takeoff as Space Tourism Race Heats Up
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
  2. Windows 11 Next-Generation Operating System Debuts: All You Need to Know
  3. Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India
  4. Windows 11 to Come With Ability to Run Android Apps Natively
  5. Poco F3 GT Reportedly Gets TUV Rheinland Certification Ahead of India Launch
  6. Mi 11 Lite vs Redmi Note 10 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 5G: What’s the Difference?
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Comparison: Finding the Better Nord
  9. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  10. Narzo 30 5G first impressions: A Capable 5G Smartphone at the Right Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Cleared for Takeoff as Space Tourism Race Heats Up
  2. Alcatel 1 (2021), Alcatel 1L Pro With Android 11 (Go Edition), 4G Connectivity Debuts: Price, Specifications
  3. GPU Shortage in Europe May End Soon: Report
  4. Dogecoin Millionaire Glauber Contessoto Says Will 'HODL' Even After Losing Over Rs. 1 Crore in a Day
  5. Bones of 'New Type of Early Human' Found in Israel, May Shed New Light on Human Evolution
  6. Twitter Briefly Denies Access to IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's Account Over Violation of US Copyright Act
  7. Samsung Galaxy A20 Receiving Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update in India: Report
  8. TCL Movetime Family Watch 2 With GPS, 4G SIM Capabilities, 1.54-Inch Display Launched
  9. Bitcoins Worth $3.6 Billion Have Vanished Along With South African Firm Africrypt and Its Founders
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 Official-Looking Renders Detail the Foldable Phones' Design
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com