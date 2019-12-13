Technology News
loading

Researchers Slam Artificial Intelligence Software That Predicts Emotions

The group of professors and other researchers cited as a problematic example the company HireVue, which sells systems for remote video interviews for employers such as Hilton and Unilever.

By | Updated: 13 December 2019 09:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Researchers Slam Artificial Intelligence Software That Predicts Emotions

AI Now also criticised Amazon, which offers analysis on expressions of emotion through Rekognition

Highlights
  • The group called for a ban on automated analysis of facial expressions
  • Analysis should not be used in hiring and other major decisions: group
  • Action against software-driven "affect recognition" priority: AI Now

A prominent group of researchers alarmed by the harmful social effects of artificial intelligence called Thursday for a ban on automated analysis of facial expressions in hiring and other major decisions. The AI Now Institute at New York University said action against such software-driven "affect recognition" was its top priority because science doesn't justify the technology's use and there is still time to stop widespread adoption.

The group of professors and other researchers cited as a problematic example the company HireVue, which sells systems for remote video interviews for employers such as Hilton and Unilever. It offers AI to analyse facial movements, tone of voice and speech patterns, and doesn't disclose scores to the job candidates.

The nonprofit Electronic Privacy Information Center has filed a complaint about HireVue to the US Federal Trade Commission, and AI Now has criticised the company before.

HireVue said it had not seen the AI Now report and did not answer questions on the criticism or the complaint.

"Many job candidates have benefited from HireVue's technology to help remove the very significant human bias in the existing hiring process," said spokeswoman Kim Paone.

AI Now, in its fourth annual report on the effects of artificial intelligence tools, said job screening is one of many ways in which such software is used without accountability, and typically favoured privileged groups.

The report cited a recent academic analysis of studies on how people interpret moods from facial expressions. That paper found that the previous scholarship showed such perceptions are unreliable for multiple reasons.

"How people communicate anger, disgust, fear, happiness, sadness, and surprise varies substantially across cultures, situations, and even across people within a single situation," wrote a team at Northeastern University and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Companies including Microsoft are marketing their ability to classify emotions using software, the study said. Microsoft did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday evening.

AI Now also criticised Amazon.com, which offers analysis on expressions of emotion through its Rekognition software. Amazon told Reuters that its technology only makes a determination on the physical appearance of someone's face and does not claim to show what a person is actually feeling.

In a conference call ahead of the report's release, AI Now founders Kate Crawford and Meredith Whittaker said that damaging uses of AI are multiplying despite broad consensus on ethical principles because there are no consequences for violating them.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AI, Unilever, AI Now Institute, Amazon, Microsoft
Oppo Reno 3 Confirmed to Use MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G SoC, Reno 3 Pro to Support Enhanced VOOC 4.0
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Researchers Slam Artificial Intelligence Software That Predicts Emotions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mars 2020 Headed to the Red Planet Next Year: NASA
  2. Airtel Offering Rs. 1,000 Discount to New Broadband Customers
  3. Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  5. AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT GPU Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Bundle
  6. Dell G5 5090 Gaming Desktop With 9th Gen Intel CPUs Launched in India
  7. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  8. Vivo U20 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  9. Jumanji: The Next Level Doesn’t Live Up to Its Name
  10. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Researchers Slam Artificial Intelligence Software That Predicts Emotions
  2. Oppo Reno 3 Confirmed to Use MediaTek Dimensity 1000L 5G SoC, Reno 3 Pro to Support Enhanced VOOC 4.0
  3. Twitter Brings Back Election Labels for 2020 US Political Candidates
  4. Facebook Delays Naming Oversight Board Members Until 2020
  5. US FTC May Try to Block Facebook From Integrating WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger
  6. Audible Suno: Amazon’s Audio Platform Hires Top Indian Talent for 60 Free Originals
  7. AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT Graphics Cards for 1080p Gaming Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Game Bundle, and More
  8. Samsung Galaxy M11, Galaxy M31 Reportedly in Early Stages of Development, Tipped to Launch Next Year
  9. Nokia 2.3 India Launch Teased, Expected to Arrive Soon
  10. Realme Buds Air Confirmed to Support Wireless Charging by CEO Madhav Sheth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.