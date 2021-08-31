Technology News
loading

Rechargeable Batteries Now Have Six Times More Capacity, Researchers Build Prototype

Research led by Stanford University resulted in prototype batteries that use alkali metals and advanced carbon material for the electrode. 

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 31 August 2021 12:19 IST
Rechargeable Batteries Now Have Six Times More Capacity, Researchers Build Prototype

Photo Credit: Guanzhou Zhu

Researchers have achieved high energy density in these batteries

Highlights
  • Earlier studies with chlorides often resulted in poor battery performance
  • This is because once a chloride breaks it is difficult to convert it back
  • Researchers used an advanced porous carbon material electrode to solve it

New research in the sphere of rechargeable batteries has resulted in an alkali metal-chlorine battery that can store up to six times more charge than the normal lithium-ion batteries of today. The discovery was published on August 25, 2021. Following the discovery, the team of researchers find themselves closer to two goals: to accelerate battery power to an extent that electronic gadgets will have to be recharged only once a week and to make electronic vehicles that can travel six times more without a recharge.

Rechargeable batteries are based on the reaction between two chemicals and their reverse reaction. The cycle of reactions, initiated by electric current, produce and store charge. Stanford University's chemistry professor Hongjie Dai compared it to a rocking chair. Speaking about the new prototype, Dai told Stanford News, "What we have here is a high-rocking rocking chair." The back and forth reactions in the new type of battery involve the compounds sodium chloride or lithium chloride.

Regular single-use batteries are made of lithium and thionyl chloride and they discharge energy much quicker. Professor Hongjie Dai and doctoral candidate Guanzhou Zhu at first wanted to improve existing battery technologies while still using thionyl chloride. However, they soon noticed that a reaction involving chlorine and sodium chloride (common salt) was showing signs of stable rechargeability.

Earlier studies with chlorides often resulted in poor battery performance. This is because, once a chloride breaks into chlorine, it is difficult to efficiently convert it back into its chloride form.

Researchers found a solution by using a positive electrode made of an advanced porous carbon material from collaborators at the National Chung Cheng University of Taiwan. The nanopores store and protect the chlorine molecules when sodium chloride breaks down during charging. When the battery needs to be discharged, the chlorine is used to form sodium chloride. According to Guanzhou Zhu, this cycle can be repeated up to 200 times and "there's still room for improvement".

Researchers have achieved high energy density in these batteries: 1,200 milliamp hours per gram of positive electrode material. In contrast to this, conventional lithium-ion batteries have a capacity of only 200 milliamp hours per gram. Therefore, the prototype has six times more capacity. The research was published in the Nature journal

These batteries, if developed the right way, could be used in future satellites and remote controls, to ensure the longevity of the equipment. For now, much improvement is required to make these batteries commercially available.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rechargeable batteries, alkali metal batteries, batteries
PayU’s Prosus to Buy Payments Company BillDesk for $4.7 Billion
Boult Audio AirBass Encore TWS Earbuds With 12.5mm Drivers, 36 Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India

Related Stories

Rechargeable Batteries Now Have Six Times More Capacity, Researchers Build Prototype
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 With a Notchless Design Seemingly Appears on an Apple TV+ Show
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Price in India Leaked via Amazon Listing: Report
  3. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Silently Brought Forward by a Day
  4. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
  5. Realme 8, Realme 8 5G, and Other Realme Phones Get a Price Hike in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE May Launch Next Week; Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  7. Vivo X70 Series Set to Launch on September 9
  8. Infinix Hot 11S India Launch Next Month, Runs Same SoC as Redmi 10 Prime
  9. Realme GT Neo Gaming Said to Launch Soon, Price and Specifications Leak
  10. Acer to Launch Its First Smart TV Models in India in September
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio Launches New Prepaid Plans With 1 Year of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile
  2. Free Guy Theatrical Release Date in India Set for September 17, Available in English and Hindi
  3. Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Get New Dark Nebula Colour Option: Price in India, Specifications
  4. The Suicide Squad out September 16 on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play Movies, YouTube Movies
  5. Spotify Blend Lets You Create a Curated Playlist With a Friend
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Gets Fresh Update With New Features, Latest Security Patch: Report
  7. VPNs in India Should Be Blocked Permanently Due to Increase in Cybercrimes, Parliamentary Panel Again Urges Government
  8. Google, Apple Can’t Force Payment Systems on Developers, Says South Korea’s Landmark Bill That Just Passed
  9. Tata Tigor EV With Up to 306 km Range Launched in India Starting Rs. 11.99 Lakhs
  10. LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker GP9 With Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Fi Quad DAC Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com