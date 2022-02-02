Technology News
loading

Chip Designer Mimicking Brain, Backed by Sam Altman, Gets $25-Million Funding

Rain Neuromorphics creates chips which can mimic how a brain works.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 February 2022 20:24 IST
Chip Designer Mimicking Brain, Backed by Sam Altman, Gets $25-Million Funding

Photo Credit: Reuters

Sam Altman is an early backer of Rain Neuromorphics

Highlights
  • Rain Neuromorphics’ artificial intelligence chips technology is analogue
  • Rain's chip is designed by adding a circuit called a memristor
  • The latest funding round was led by Prosperity 7 Ventures, Aramco

Rain Neuromorphics, a startup designing chips that mimic the way the brain works and aims to serve companies using artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, said on Wednesday it raised $25 million (roughly Rs. 187 crore).

Gordon Wilson, CEO and co-founder of Rain, said that while most AI chips on the market today are digital, his company's technology is analogue. Digital chips read 1s and 0s while analogue chips can decipher incremental information such as sound waves.

"It's about looking at the brain first for clues to inform how we can build a new substrate of computation," said Wilson. "By building neural circuits, we can achieve extraordinary efficiency and extraordinary scale simultaneously."

The AI market is currently dominated by NVIDIA's graphic chips. Other US startups that have been raising funds include SambaNova Systems, Groq, and Cerebras Systems.

Sam Altman, a well-known investor and AI researcher in Silicon Valley who is an early backer of Rain, told Reuters by e-mail that the company's "neuromorphic approach could vastly reduce the costs of creating powerful AI models and will hopefully one day help to enable true artificial general intelligence."

Rain's chip is designed by adding a circuit called a memristor on top of silicon wafers. Memristors, originally designed by HP Labs about a decade ago, serve as 'artificial synapses' that allow for the processing and memory to happen in the same place, making it possible to run AI algorithms much faster and more energy-efficiently than existing digital AI chips, said Wilson.

The funds raised will be used to expand the engineering team as Rain takes its prototype chip to the next stage of development, said Wilson.

The latest funding round was led by Prosperity 7 Ventures, a venture capital fund of Aramco Ventures.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Rain Neuromorphics, Sam Altman, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Aramco
Tesla, Cruise, Other Self-Driving Car Companies Zoom Ahead, Leaving US Regulators Behind
Chip Designer Mimicking Brain, Backed by Sam Altman, Gets $25-Million Funding
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G Price in India Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  2. iPhone SE 3, New iPad Models Imported to India Ahead of Launch: Report
  3. Realme 9 Pro+ to Feature a Colour-Shifting Back Panel
  4. Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S India Price Tipped
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Pro India, Global Launch Tipped for February
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro Global Variant to Get OxygenOS 12: Report
  7. Is It a Spaceship? See What Hubble Space Telescope Captured
  8. Vivo T1 5G Teased in Promo Video, AnTuTu Benchmark Score Leak
  9. Xiaomi India Teases MIUI 13 Update Days After Global Rollout Begins
  10. Vivo T1 5G to Launch in India on February 9 as First Phone in Its New T-Series
#Latest Stories
  1. Self-Charging Hybrid Cars Outsell Diesel in Europe for First Time, ACEA Data Shows
  2. Chip Designer Mimicking Brain, Backed by Sam Altman, Gets $25-Million Funding
  3. Tesla, Cruise, Other Self-Driving Car Companies Zoom Ahead, Leaving US Regulators Behind
  4. Amazon to Create 1,500 Apprenticeships in UK in 2022
  5. Swat-Kats Reboot in the Works With Show Creators Christian, Yvon Tremblay
  6. Meta in Focus After Strong Report by Alphabet Boosts Confidence
  7. Budget 2022 Has Everything Needed for Solar Energy Transition: Power Minister R K Singh
  8. MSI Gaming Laptops With Up to 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series Processors, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Available in India
  9. Coachella Ties Up With FTX to Auction 10 Lifetime Passes as NFTs
  10. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Other Cryptos Will Never Be Legal Tender, Only RBI-Issued Digital Rupee Will: Finance Secretary
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.