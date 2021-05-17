Technology News
Pune Boy Creates Stunning Picture of Moon by Processing 50,000 Images Totalling 186GB

The compositing technique is used to combine elements from different sources and creating the illusion that all elements are part of the same scene.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 17 May 2021 14:51 IST
Photo Credit: Prathamesh Jaju/ Instagram

The Moon image is 50 megapixels huge but has been downscaled for mobile viewing

Highlights
  • Prathamesh Jaju, 16, is an astrophotography enthusiast
  • He used compositing to make one detailed image from 50,000 pictures
  • His Instagram account has many beautiful pictures of the Moon

A 16-year-old boy from Pune, Maharashtra, has created one of the most beautiful and detailed three-dimensional images of the Moon by compositing 50,000 images. Prathamesh Jaju, who describes himself as an amateur astronomer and astrophotographer, said the massive number of images (over 186GB data) he had to work with almost killed his laptop while processing. After all that he did, the image was almost 50 megapixels huge, which he has downscaled for mobile phone viewing. The compositing technique is often used in photography to combine images from various visual sources to create the illusion that all the elements are part of the same scene.

Jaju called it the “HDR last quarter mineral Moon”. The brown and bluish-grey tones of the Moon depicted the different mineral compositions on the lunar surface. The lunar craters are clearly visible in the extremely high-resolution image.

“I captured around 38 panels at 1,500 mm and 3,000 mm focal length with a 1.2 megapixel ZWO ASI120MC-S (astronomy camera), which made this image almost 50 megapixels huge,” Jaju said on Instagram. He also used a Celestron 5 Cassegrain Optical Tube Assembly (of the telescope where the optics are housed on a tripod).

Jaju has also posted the image on his Reddit account.

A number of users commented on the photograph, praising Jaju's efforts to create the image.

“Such a smooth blend! Superb,” said Pooja Tolia, who describes herself as a stargazer and whose Instagram account is filled with images of the moon.

“Just found you from Reddit! Your photos are absolutely incredible!” wrote the person running the “birds.bees.trees.things” account, which has many beautiful photographs of birds.

The last quarter moon falls one week after the full moon. It appears half-lit by sunshine and half-immersed in its own shadow. From Earth, we see the moon half-lit. Also, called the third-quarter moon, it rises in the middle of the night, appears at its highest in the sky around dawn, and sets around midday.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Further reading: Pune, Moon, Moon image, Compositing, astrophotography, Instagram
Bitcoin Miners in US Bet on Flared Natural Gas as Energy Source Amid Environmental Concerns
Blood Moon 2021: Total Lunar Eclipse of the Year Will Appear on May 26

