Technology News
loading

Researchers Turn Plant Roots Into Electricity Storage Devices Like Batteries

The research mixes biological processes with electronic functionality.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 15 November 2021 10:35 IST
Researchers Turn Plant Roots Into Electricity Storage Devices Like Batteries

Photo Credit: Monfocus/ Pixabay

Scientists hope it could pave the way for potential applications in energy, sensing, and robotics

Highlights
  • Plants can conduct electricity when watered with an oligomer solution
  • It polymerises on the plant's surface and forms a film
  • This turns the root system into conductors that remain active for 4 weeks

There has always been a hunt for new energy sources. From solar to hydro to coal, the world is continuously looking for the most sustainable and readily available energy source. But there is also a growing focus on finding newer ways to store that energy. Researchers at a Swedish university have found a store in one of the most unlikely places. They have demonstrated how plant roots can be used as energy storage devices. Their process requires the plants to be watered with a special solution to make their roots a conductor of electricity.

The research, done at the Linkoping University, is a proof-of-concept project that mixes biological processes with electronic functionality. It is building on breakthroughs by previous researchers, including Dr. Eleni Stavrinidou and her Electronic Plants Group.

In 2015, Stavrinidou fabricated electrical circuits in the vascular tissue of roses and the circuits were then used to form transistors. Two years later, they were able to turn the plants into electrical conductors capable of storing energy.

Stavrinidou, however, told New Atlas, an online science website, that these plant cuttings could survive for only a few days. So, they have used intact plants to show that they can conduct electricity when watered with an oligomer solution. The conjugated oligomer ETE-S contained in the watering solution polymerises on the plant's surface and forms a film. This turns the root system into conductors, which remain active for more than four weeks.

The scientists found that the plant could store 100 times the energy of its previous systems that used only the plant stems and that this appeared to have little effect on the well-being of the plant itself, enabling the system to be used over extended periods of time.

The research was published in the journal Materials Horizons. And the scientists hope it could pave the way for potential applications in energy, sensing, and robotics.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: electric energy, Batteries, Research
Elon Musk Offers to Sell More Tesla Stock in Sparring Session With Bernie Sanders Over Taxes
Redmi Note 11T 5G India Launch Date Set for November 30, Specifications Suggested

Related Stories

Researchers Turn Plant Roots Into Electricity Storage Devices Like Batteries
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Set for November 30
  2. JioPhone Next Pricing and EMI Plans Explained
  3. Xiaomi Teases Xiaomi Soundbar 3.1ch Ahead of Global Launch
  4. OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition Design Tipped in Hands-On Image
  5. Realme Says Its Premium Phones Priced Over $800 Are Coming
  6. My Favourite Cryptos for 2022: Bitcoin, NFTs, and More
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Full Specifications, Marketing Images Leak Online
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  10. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Rolls Out Android 12-Based One UI 4 for Galaxy S21 Phones, New Update for Galaxy Watch
  2. ACT Fibernet Offering Additional Speed Benefits Up to 500Mbps to Existing Customers Until November 30
  3. iQoo Z5 Cyber Grid Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Mastodon Says Crypto, NFT Adoption Won't Ever Happen on the Platform
  5. Traders' Body Demands NCB Action Against Amazon for Alleged Sale of Marijuana on E-Commerce Site
  6. Apple TV+ Brings First Korean Series Dr. Brain After Rival Netflix's Squid Game Success
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India Developer Krafton Bans Over 25 Lakh Accounts in a Month to Curb Cheating
  8. Infinix Note 11i With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Telenor Partners With Google Cloud to Digitalise Its Global Operations
  10. Samsung Galaxy A32 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com