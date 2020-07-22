Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Researchers Rediscover 'Lost Planet' Using New Method in Another Step Towards Finding Habitable Planets

Researchers Rediscover 'Lost Planet' Using New Method in Another Step Towards Finding Habitable Planets

Researchers from University of Warwick used the NGTS telescopes in Chile to scan for dips in light to identify new exoplanets.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 July 2020 13:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Researchers Rediscover 'Lost Planet' Using New Method in Another Step Towards Finding Habitable Planets

Photo Credit: Warwick.ac.uk

Exoplanet NGTS-11b orbits a star 620 light years away

Highlights
  • A new method allows researchers to rediscover exoplanets
  • NGTS-11b was first discovered in 2018 by NASA telescope
  • NGTS-11b has a 35-day orbit with the size and mass of Saturn

Researchers from University of Warwick in the UK rediscovered the planet named NGTS-11b using the Next-Generation Transit Survey (NGTS) telescopes in Chile. The planet was originally found in 2018 using data from NASA's TESS telescope, which scans for a dip in light from the star to identify it as a planet. At the time, due to a 27-day scanning limitation of the TESS telescope, the star could not be identified. However, using the NGTS telescopes, researchers were successfully able to rediscover NGTS-11b, which revolves around its star every 35 days.

As per the report published on the Warwick website, a team of researchers led by Dr. Samuel Gill used past data from NASA's TESS telescope. This telescope uses the transit method to spot planets by scanning for a dip in light from the star, which indicates that an object has passed between the telescope and the star. Two dips are required to confirm the existence of a planet, but because the TESS telescope only scans most sections for the sky for 27 days, researchers were able to spot only one dip from NGTS-11b during that duration back in 2018.

Now, using the NGTS telescopes at Chile, the team observed the star for 79 nights, which is when they noticed the second dip after a gap of 35 days, effectively identifying NGTS-11b as an exoplanet. “By chasing that second transit down we've found a longer period planet. It's the first of hopefully many such finds pushing to longer periods,” said Dr. Gill. “These discoveries are rare but important, since they allow us to find longer period planets than other astronomers are finding. Longer period planets are cooler, more like the planets in our own Solar System.”

The rediscovered planet has a temperature of 160 degree Celsius which makes it cooler than Mercury and Venus. However, this is still not known to be habitable. Still, this makes it close to the Goldilocks zone – the range of orbits where a planet or moon could support liquid water – than many other previously discovered planets. NGTS-11b has the size and mass of Saturn and orbits a star 620 light years away and is located five times closer to its sun compared to the distance between the Earth and Sun in our solar system.

Dr. Gill stated that there are hundreds of single transits detected by TESS that the team will now be monitoring using this method, allowing them to discover cooler exoplanets of all sizes.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Warwick, University of Warwick, NGTS 11b, Next Generation Transit Survey, NASA, Space
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
OnePlus Nord Creator Case by JerryRigEverything, 3D Tempered Glass, Other Cases Price in India Revealed
Snapchat's Coronavirus-Led User Growth Slowed Down Sooner Than Expected

Related Stories

Researchers Rediscover 'Lost Planet' Using New Method in Another Step Towards Finding Habitable Planets
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Debuts With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Up to 12GB RAM
  2. OnePlus Nord Goes on Sale in India Starting August 4: 10 Points
  3. Samsung Galaxy M31s May Come With Exynos 9611 SoC and 6GB of RAM
  4. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Budget Smartphone With 3,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 Surface on YouTube Ahead of Launch
  7. Asus ROG Phone 3 Confirmed to Come With 6,000mAh Battery
  8. Amazon Prime Day 2020 Sale Kicks Off on August 6 in India: What to Expect
  9. Redmi Note 10 Specifications Tipped by AI Benchmark Site
  10. Tata Sky Replaces Annual Hindi Value Pack With a New Option: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat's Coronavirus-Led User Growth Slowed Down Sooner Than Expected
  2. Sony WF-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earphones to Launch in India in August, Priced at Under Rs. 20,000: Sources
  3. Researchers Rediscover 'Lost Planet' Using New Method in Another Step Towards Finding Habitable Planets
  4. OnePlus Nord Creator Case by JerryRigEverything, 3D Tempered Glass, Other Cases Price in India Revealed
  5. LG May Launch AR Glasses With Ultra-Light Design in 2021: Report
  6. Vivo S7 Price Leaks, Specifications Including Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Cameras Tipped
  7. Realme’s New Phone Teased to Carry Quad Rear Cameras With AI Tweaks
  8. OnePlus Nord Goes on Sale in India Starting August 4: 10 Points
  9. Twitter Will Suspend Accounts Tweeting About Conspiracy Theory Group QAnon
  10. Mumbai Deploys 'Smart Helmets' to Screen for Coronavirus
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com