Technology News
loading

Astronomers Discover Potato-Shaped Planet 1,500 Light-Years Away From Earth

The planet, WASP-103b, has a unique shape due to its proximity to its host star.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 15 January 2022 12:43 IST
Astronomers Discover Potato-Shaped Planet 1,500 Light-Years Away From Earth

Photo Credit: ESA

Artist's impression of planet WASP-103b and its host star

Highlights
  • WASP-103b is located very close to an F-type star
  • WASP-103b is only 20,000 miles away from its host star
  • Earth is 93 million miles away from its host star, the Sun

Just like Earth, most planets we know of are shaped like orbs, except Jupiter, which has several rings around it. Still, Jupiter too appears like a globe. But do all planets, including those outside our solar system, have a spherical shape? The answer is no, as per a new research paper., which says it is rightly possible that some planets might look like a potato. Researchers have discovered a planet, named WASP-103b, some 1,500 light-years away from Earth, which they say is shaped more like a potato or a rugby ball.

But why is it shaped this weird? Astronomers say WASP-103b is located around an F-type star, larger and more massive than our Sun. The planet too is large — about one-and-a-half times the size of Jupiter. However, the planet's relatively close proximity to its home star is responsible for its unusual shape.

Published in the Astronomy and Astrophysics journal, the study said WASP-103b is only 20,000 miles away from its home star and this could cause tidal stresses to pull it into an unlikely shape. In comparison, the distance between Earth and its home star Sun is about 93 million miles.

The Earth takes a year to orbit the Sun and other planets in the Solar System, too, take at least a few months or several years to complete one revolution of the Sun. However, there are some exoplanets, known as "hot jupiters," which orbit their home stars in a matter of days and hours. The orbital period of WASP-103b is just 22 hours.

“It's incredible that Cheops was actually able to reveal this tiny deformation,” Jacques Laskar, a co-author of the research, said in a statement.

The researchers used ESA's CHEOPS satellite and relied on data from NASA's Hubble and Spitzer space telescopes to reach the conclusion about WASP-103b's rugby ball shape.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Astronomers, Exoplanets, ESA, WASP 103b
Google, Facebook CEOs Colluded in Online Advertisement Sales, Lawsuit Alleges
Netflix Raises Monthly Subscription Prices in US, Canada

Related Stories

Astronomers Discover Potato-Shaped Planet 1,500 Light-Years Away From Earth
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 Launched in India: All Details
  2. Internet Shutdowns Cost $5.45 Billion in 2021 Globally: Report
  3. OnePlus 9RT First Impressions: A Beautifully Crafted Powerhouse
  4. Review: Human, Powered by Shefali Shah, Is an Overambitious Machiavellian Drama
  5. OnePlus 9RT Price in India, Sale Date, Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. Xiaomi 11T Pro Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Major Deals Revealed
  8. PlayStation 5 to Be Available for Pre-Orders on January 18
  9. Krafton Filed Lawsuit Against Garena, Apple, Google
  10. BGMI January Update Brings Spider-Man Themed Content Today: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Aditya Birla Fashion (ABFRL) Data Allegedly Leaked Online, Over 5 Million Email Addresses Breached
  2. Astronomers Discover Potato-Shaped Planet 1,500 Light-Years Away From Earth
  3. Google Mandates Weekly COVID-19 Tests for People Entering US Offices
  4. Netflix Raises Monthly Subscription Prices in US, Canada
  5. Google, Facebook CEOs Colluded in Online Advertisement Sales, Lawsuit Alleges
  6. Motorola Smart Stylus, Folio Case for Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  7. Jabra Offering Discounts on its TWS Earphones Range During Republic Day Sales
  8. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro India Variant Specifications Leak Online Ahead of Launch
  9. PUBG Developer Krafton Filed Lawsuit Against Free Fire Developer Garena, Apple, Google
  10. Vivo Y21e With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com