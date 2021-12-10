Technology News
loading

Astronomers Discover Planet 10 Times Bigger Than Jupiter, Orbiting Pair of Giant Stars

The stars and the planet sit at the centre of a solar system in the Centaurus constellation

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 10 December 2021 14:12 IST
Astronomers Discover Planet 10 Times Bigger Than Jupiter, Orbiting Pair of Giant Stars

Photo Credit: ESO

The discovery made in July was published formally in the journal Nature this week

Highlights
  • ESO said that the planet's orbit is “one of the widest yet discovered”
  • It is 100 times greater than the distance between Jupiter and Sun
  • The large distance from the pair of stars could be key to its survival

Astronomers have found a giant planet that is 10 times bigger than Jupiter and is orbiting a pair of massive, extremely hot stars, an environment previously thought too inhospitable for a planet to form. Scientists have named the planet “b Centauri (AB)b” or “b Centauri b”. The European Southern Observatory (ESO), which photographed the planet from its Very Large Telescope in the Chilean desert, said the planet “B-type” dual star “emits large amounts of high-energy ultraviolet and X-ray radiation, both of which have a strong impact on the surrounding gas that should work against planet formation.”

The stars and the planet sit at the centre of a solar system in the Centaurus constellation. The b Centauri (AB) b is an exoplanet, a planet that is placed outside our solar system. Researchers said their findings show that planets can form in much more massive stellar systems than what previous results had made us believe. Being 10 times bigger than Jupiter makes it one of the biggest planets ever found. The observatory also said that the planet's orbit is “one of the widest yet discovered,” 100 times greater than the distance between Jupiter and the sun. “This large distance from the central pair of stars could be key to the planet's survival,” it added.

The discovery was made in July and has been published formally in the journal Nature this week. “The discovery challenges existing models for how planets and stars form,” the researchers write in the science journal.

“It completely changes the picture about massive stars as planet hosts,” said the study's lead author, Markus Janson, a professor of astronomy at Stockholm University. “B-type stars are generally considered as quite destructive and dangerous environments, so it was believed that it should be exceedingly difficult to form large planets around them,” Janson said.

In an email to NBC News, Janson said the discovery has inspired him and his colleagues to expand on a survey — called BEAST — to examine 85 similar stars. 

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Jupiter, Solar System, Planet, ESO
Xiaomi 12 Standard Edition Tipped to Come With 67W Fast Charging Support
iQoo Neo Series Launch Event Scheduled for December 20, Neo 5s, Neo 5 SE Expected

Related Stories

Astronomers Discover Planet 10 Times Bigger Than Jupiter, Orbiting Pair of Giant Stars
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 2 Pro Announcement Scheduled for December 9
  2. Apple Sued Over Broken Watch Screens Which Injured Customers
  3. Moto G51 First Impressions: An Affordable Moto G with 5G
  4. Shiba Inu Listed as Trading Option on Crypto Exchange Bitstamp
  5. PS Plus Annual Subscription Now at Half Price: All Details
  6. Meta Sets Up Office in Gurugram, to Skill 250,000 Creators
  7. Moto G51 5G With Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, 120Hz Display Debuts in India
  8. Here’s Your First Look at Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts
  9. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  10. Moto Edge X30 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Find X4 Price, Specifications Tipped; Likely to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000, Triple Rear Camera
  2. Oppo Find X4 Price, Specifications Tipped; Likely to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000, Triple Rear Cameras
  3. Samsung CES 2022 Keynote on January 4, to Include New Product, Technology Announcements
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications Leak via Geekbench; Colour, Storage Variants Tipped
  5. MicroStrategy Continues to Buy the Dip, Adds 1,438 Bitcoins to Its BTC Purse
  6. Google Delays Implementing Play Store Billing System in India to October 2022
  7. Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 3820A Pro Soundbar With Built-In Alexa Support Launched in India
  8. NoiseFit Evolve 2 Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitor, 7-Day Battery Life Announced
  9. Noise Buds Prima TWS Earbuds With Up to 42 Hours Of Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Imprisoned Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht Sells First NFT for $6.2 Million
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com