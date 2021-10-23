Technology News
loading

In Transplant Breakthrough, Pig Kidney Attached to Human Successfully

Experts say this is the most advanced experiment in the field so far.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 23 October 2021 15:52 IST
In Transplant Breakthrough, Pig Kidney Attached to Human Successfully

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Gene editing was done to stop the human body from recognising the organ as “foreign”

Highlights
  • Using pigs for donor organs has advantages over monkeys and apes
  • They have large litters and organs comparable to humans
  • Pig heart valves, skin grafts, corneas have been earlier used in humans

In a first, surgeons have successfully attached a pig's kidney to a human and monitored the pinkish organ function normally for more than 50 hours. They hope this breakthrough could address donor organ shortages for life-saving transplants one day. While complex medical procedures similar to this have been done before on primates, it's the first time a pig kidney has been transplanted to a human body and not been immediately rejected. The surgeons tried the procedure in a brain-dead recipient, meaning the person was already on life-support with no prospect of recovering.

Experts say this is the most advanced experiment in the field so far and can drastically increase the supply of life-saving organs to people waiting for them across the world. The kidney for this experiment came from an animal that was genetically modified, Associated Press reported. 

Gene editing was done to stop the human body from recognising the organ as “foreign” and rejecting it. After the surgeons attached the pig kidney to the human body, it started filtering the waste, produced urine and didn't trigger rejection. 

Surgeons from the New York University Langone Health medical centre took two hours to connect the donor pig kidney to the blood vessels of the recipient.

“It had absolutely normal function,” Dr. Robert Montgomery, who led the surgical team last month at NYU Langone Health, told the Associated Press.

Hundreds of people die each day in absence of donor organs. If this experiment leads the way, there is hope that someday animal-to-human organ transplants – called xenotransplantation – would offer a lifeline to tens of thousands of people waiting for donor organs worldwide.

"There is no doubt that this is a highly significant breakthrough,” Darren K. Griffin, a professor of genetics at the University of Kent, UK, told MIT Technology Review.

Using pigs for donor organs has advantages over monkeys and apes. They have large litters, short gestation periods and organs comparable to humans. Previously, pig heart valves, their skin grafts and corneas have been successfully used in humans.

The details of the experiment have not been peer-reviewed nor published in a medical journal. They were announced in a news conference on October 21.

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Transplant, Kidney Transplant
Android 12 Beta for iQoo 7, iQoo 7 Legend, iQoo Z3, iQoo Z5 to Start Rolling Out in India By December-End
NASA Artemis Moon Mission Launch Planned for February 2022

Related Stories

In Transplant Breakthrough, Pig Kidney Attached to Human Successfully
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Gmail for Web Gets New Features to Make Sure You Have the Right Recipient
  3. Redmi Note 11 Specifications Suggested in Official Teasers Ahead of Launch
  4. Vitalik Buterin Trades $4.3 Million Worth Dog Coins
  5. New 16-Inch MacBook Pro Carries a Special Mode for Performance Boost
  6. Enter the Zuckerverse? Social Media Churns With New Names for Facebook
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Windows 11 Gets a Fix for AMD Ryzen Processor Latency Issue, More Bugs
  9. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  10. Redmi Watch 2 Teased to Have a Larger AMOLED Display Over Predecessor
#Latest Stories
  1. Google’s Massive Data Centres in US Spark Worry Over Scarce Western Water
  2. Google, IBM, Other Tech Giants Underreport Carbon Footprint, Says Study
  3. Jio Profit Increases 24 Percent as Reliance Recovers from Pandemic Slowdown
  4. Lyft Records Over 4,000 Sexual Assault Cases in Long-Overdue Safety Report
  5. NASA Artemis Moon Mission Launch Planned for February 2022
  6. In Transplant Breakthrough, Pig Kidney Attached to Human Successfully
  7. Android 12 Beta for iQoo 7, iQoo 7 Legend, iQoo Z3, iQoo Z5 to Start Rolling Out in India By December-End
  8. BMW to Phase Out Combustion Engines From Main Plant by 2024
  9. Facebook Now Reportedly Accused of Wrongdoing by Another Whistleblower
  10. NASA Shares Dramatic Image of 2 Galaxies Locked in a Cosmic Dance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com