Technology News
loading

Phone Displays Could Soon Stretch to Become Tablet, Wrap Around the Wrist Like Watch

PeLEDs are a combination of organic and inorganic compounds that can make a display extremely flexible.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 23 October 2021 13:01 IST
Phone Displays Could Soon Stretch to Become Tablet, Wrap Around the Wrist Like Watch

PeLEDs could later make walls light up or even display the day's newspaper

Highlights
  • The researchers used the inkjet fabrication method to create perovskite
  • This organic-inorganic compound makes the display flexible
  • From there, the Perovskite light-emitting diodes (PeLEDs) can be made

When mobile phones first came into existence they were big and unattractive. Several researchers then worked on making them compact and desirable. People gradually warmed up to the technology and embraced it as it allowed them to communicate on the move. There have been several advancements since, catering to various demands of the users. A group of researchers has now developed a way to make the cell phone multipurpose – you can fold it up and keep it in your pocket or wallet, stretch the screen to make it a tablet, or wrap it around your wrist like a watch.

This next step in the development of digital displays has been made possible by researchers at the McKelvey School of Engineering at Washington University. Led by Chuan Wang, Assistant Professor in the Preston M. Green Department of Electrical & Systems Engineering, the researchers have developed a new material that has the best of both technologies — LEDs and OLEDs — and a novel way to fabricate it, using an inkjet printer. Their research has been published in the journal Advanced Materials.

The researchers used the inkjet fabrication method, instead of the traditional spin art method to create a particular type of crystalline material called an organometal halide (Omh) perovskite. This organic-inorganic compound makes the display flexible. From there, the Perovskite light-emitting diodes (PeLEDs) can be recovered.

“Because it comes in a liquid form, we imagined we could use an inkjet printer,” Wang was quoted in a release published on EurekaAlert. Also, inkjet fabrication saves materials as it deposits perovskite only where it's needed. The process is much faster, cutting time from 5 hours to 25 minutes," said Wang.

“Imagine having a device that starts out the size of a cellphone but can be stretched to the size of a tablet”.

These PeLEDs may be just the first step in an electronics revolution. They could make walls light up or even display the day's newspaper. They can be used to make wearable devices, like a pulse oximeter to measure blood oxygen. Most excitingly, they can allow manufacturers to print stretchable devices.

What's most interesting about Apple's new MacBook Pros, M1 Pro and M1 Max silicon, AirPods (3rd Generation), and Apple Music Voice plan? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Foldable displays, Phone display, smartphones, Washington University
Android 12 Causing Touch Response, App Crashing Issues for Some Google Pixel Phone Users
Apple Updates App Store Payment Rules to Allow Developers Contact Customers Directly

Related Stories

Phone Displays Could Soon Stretch to Become Tablet, Wrap Around the Wrist Like Watch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Gmail for Web Gets New Features to Make Sure You Have the Right Recipient
  3. Redmi Note 11 Specifications Suggested in Official Teasers Ahead of Launch
  4. Vitalik Buterin Trades $4.3 Million Worth Dog Coins
  5. New 16-Inch MacBook Pro Carries a Special Mode for Performance Boost
  6. Enter the Zuckerverse? Social Media Churns With New Names for Facebook
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Windows 11 Gets a Fix for AMD Ryzen Processor Latency Issue, More Bugs
  9. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  10. Redmi Watch 2 Teased to Have a Larger AMOLED Display Over Predecessor
#Latest Stories
  1. Google’s Massive Data Centres in US Spark Worry Over Scarce Western Water
  2. Google, IBM, Other Tech Giants Underreport Carbon Footprint, Says Study
  3. Jio Profit Increases 24 Percent as Reliance Recovers from Pandemic Slowdown
  4. Lyft Records Over 4,000 Sexual Assault Cases in Long-Overdue Safety Report
  5. NASA Artemis Moon Mission Launch Planned for February 2022
  6. In Transplant Breakthrough, Pig Kidney Attached to Human Successfully
  7. Android 12 Beta for iQoo 7, iQoo 7 Legend, iQoo Z3, iQoo Z5 to Start Rolling Out in India By December-End
  8. BMW to Phase Out Combustion Engines From Main Plant by 2024
  9. Facebook Now Reportedly Accused of Wrongdoing by Another Whistleblower
  10. NASA Shares Dramatic Image of 2 Galaxies Locked in a Cosmic Dance
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com