Technology News
loading

Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Monday, Tuesday Nights: How to Watch

Meteor showers occur when Earth enters a spattering of space-borne debris

By | Updated: 12 August 2019 16:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Monday, Tuesday Nights: How to Watch

There are few things more special than watching a shooting star streak across the sky on a warm summer evening. You'll have your chance Monday and Tuesday nights, when a dozen meteors per hour and possibly up to 50 or more at its peak are slated to dazzle the heavens after dark.

Meteor showers occur when Earth enters a spattering of space-borne debris. The debris usually stems from a larger object - namely a comet or asteroid - that passed by long ago. The Perseids occur as Earth passes through the debris trail of the comet Swift-Tuttle.

The reason we see the meteor shower at the same time each year is because Earth moves through the same area of debris at this point in its annual orbit around the sun.

When a piece of debris strikes the outer atmosphere about 60 miles high, friction causes it to burn up. Most of the shooting stars you see actually come from pebbles the size of a grain of rice or smaller.

"But if you see a fireball, it's probably bigger," says Bill Cooke, who leads NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office. "Those ones are about a centimeter across."

Where to look
You're unlikely to catch more than a few sporadic shooting stars during twilight, before about 10 pm (7:30am IST). After that, there's no specific place to look - just up! Some people seek out the show's radiant, which marks the point from which all the shooting stars appear to originate. That would be the constellation Perseus, hanging low in the northern/northeastern sky.

There's no special benefit to looking there, however. In fact, many skywatchers look away from the radiant to see shooting stars that have the longest, most spectacular-looking tails.

The Perseids are the most popular meteor shower of the year, in large part because they occur during the summer.

"They're convenient," Cooke says. "The Geminids produce more meteors, but they're in mid-December. With the Perseids, the nights are comfortable, and you can watch them without freezing your carcass off."

Where to watch the Perseids
Watching a meteor shower is a bit like real estate; it's all about location, location, location.

You'll want to find a wide open spot not obscured by trees or washed out by urban light pollution. Driving away from city areas is key.

Bring a blanket or towel to sit on, and some snacks and bug spray. (And maybe a flashlight to inspect for potential spider-related hazards before settling down.)

The moon will act to dim the show
The Perseids will be limited this year, however, by moonlight, which will effectively block viewing of many of the fainter meteors. Moonrise Monday night is at 6:33pm, and it doesn't set until 4:20am, meaning it will be up for most of the shower.

However, the Perseids are known for their fireballs, or extremely bright meteors, which will still shine through the moonlight.

If you see one, you'll certainly know it! Sometimes fireballs are caused by the object that hits Earth's atmosphere being greater in size; other times it's a result of the meteor penetrating deeper into the atmosphere. Most of the time it's both.

The colours you see depend on the composition of the meteor. "Perseids show a strong sodium signal," Cooke says. "That's why they often appear yellow."

Although it's tough to determine their elemental composition, some meteors have been known to contain magnesium, iron, carbon and silicon. Colours can also come from ionization of the surrounding air.

The Perseid meteor shower has a peak that lasts a few days, so if you miss the peak Monday night, don't fret. You'll still be able to catch some more shooting stars over the next few nights.

Showing up to work a bit drowsy Tuesday or Wednesday is a small price to pay for such a stunning celestial spectacle. Weather permitting, it should be a decent, albeit more-muted-than-average, show.

© The Washington Post 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meteor Shower, Perseid Meteor Shower
Mi A3 India Launch Teased to be Soon by Xiaomi
Amazon Spotted Deploying Cute Delivery Robots in the US
Honor Smartphones
Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Monday, Tuesday Nights: How to Watch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 5 to Launch in India on August 20, Flipkart Reveals
  2. Jio Fiber Commercial Launch Date and Other Announcements at Reliance AGM
  3. Jio GigaFiber Annual Subscribers to Get Free TVs: Live Updates
  4. Jio Set-Top Box With Gaming, Mixed Reality Support Unveiled
  5. Mi A3 India Launch Teased Less Than a Month After Its Global Debut
  6. Sacred Games 2 Featurette Reveals Amruta Subhash’s New Character
  7. Realme X 256GB Storage Variant Spotted on TENAA, May Launch Soon
  8. Samsung Galaxy M90 Leaks, Tipped to Be Based on Samsung Galaxy A90
  9. Zomato Staff Protest Delivery of Beef, Pork; Zomato Responds
  10. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: Here Are the Best Offers on Mobile Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. HTC Set to Make a Comeback in India, Likely to Launch Desire 19+
  2. ByteDance Launches New Search Engine in China
  3. Amazon Spotted Deploying Cute Delivery Robots in the US
  4. Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Monday, Tuesday Nights: How to Watch
  5. Mi A3 India Launch Teased to be Soon by Xiaomi
  6. LG G8X Renders Leak, Tip Dewdrop Notch, Dual Rear Cameras, Headphone Jack
  7. Samsung Galaxy M90 Leaked, Said to Be Based on Samsung Galaxy A90
  8. Jio Set-Top Box Unveiled to Support 'Console-Like' Gaming, MR Experiences
  9. Samsung Launches World's First 108-Megapixel Smartphone Camera Sensor in Partnership With Xiaomi
  10. Sony SRS-XB402M Wireless Speaker With Amazon Alexa Launched in India at Rs. 24,990
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.