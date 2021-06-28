Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • First Known Interstellar Object 'Oumuamua' Could Be Alien Listening Device, Harvard Professor Speculates

First Known Interstellar Object 'Oumuamua' Could Be Alien Listening Device, Harvard Professor Speculates

The professor adds that scientists should collect better data and clarify the nature of such unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 28 June 2021 17:24 IST
First Known Interstellar Object 'Oumuamua' Could Be Alien Listening Device, Harvard Professor Speculates

Photo Credit: AFP/ European Southern Observatory/ M. Kommesser

Oumuamua was first discovered in 2017

Highlights
  • Oumuamua is the first known interstellar visitor to our solar system
  • It was first spotted in 2017
  • US intelligence community has confirmed over 140 UFO sightings

A Harvard astrophysics professor has suggested the mysterious interstellar object “Oumuamua” could be linked to the dozens of UAVs reported by US military planes over the years. Oumuamua is considered as the first known interstellar visitor to our solar system. Avi Loeb claimed that Oumuamua, first discovered in 2017, could be a listening device designed by an extraterrestrial intelligent civilisation that is dropping “sensors” on foreign planets like Earth. US fighter planes noticed these sensors as unidentified flying objects. Professor Loeb's opinion piece came two days before the US intelligence community confirmed over 140 such sightings over the past two decades.

The highly anticipated intelligence report said 18 of what the US government calls the unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) appeared to have unusual movements. These movements surprised those who saw them, like remaining stationary in high winds and moving with extreme speeds with no visible means of propulsion. The report said that most of the sightings between 2004 and 2021 could not be explained, but didn't rule out the possibility of some being alien spacecraft.

Professor Loeb said there was no conclusive evidence for his claim, and added that his was purely an “imaginative line of reasoning”. Writing in the Scientific American journal, he said, “Many or even most UAP might be natural phenomena. But even if one of them is extra-terrestrial, might there be any possible link to ‘Oumuamua?”

The physics professor, however, added that instead of wondering about possible scenarios, “We should collect better scientific data and clarify the nature of UAP.” He said finding more evidence about these mysterious objects can be done by deploying state-of-the-art cameras on wide-field telescopes that monitor the sky.

By searching for unusual phenomena in the same geographical areas where the UAP reports came from, scientists could clear up the mystery, he said, calling for open-mindedness to the possibility that science can throw up realities that were previously considered as fiction.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: UFO, UAP, Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, Oumuamua, Interstellar Object
Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, Mi TV ES 2022 With Multi-Zone Backlight System Launched

Related Stories

First Known Interstellar Object 'Oumuamua' Could Be Alien Listening Device, Harvard Professor Speculates
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10T With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched
  2. Here's Why Man Who Became Dogecoin Millionaire in 2 Months Still Won't Sell
  3. Bids Soar to $2.8 Million for World Wide Web Code NFT
  4. Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Mi Notebook Pro X Teased to Launch on June 30 With 45W Intel 11th Gen CPU
  7. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
  8. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
  9. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Tipped, May Come With Dimensity 1200 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. First Known Interstellar Object 'Oumuamua' Could Be Alien Listening Device, Harvard Professor Speculates
  2. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk Tweets Starlink Users Crossed 'Strategically Important Threshold' Mark of 69,420
  3. Mi TV 6 Extreme Edition, Mi TV ES 2022 With Multi-Zone Backlight System Launched
  4. Mi Notebook Pro X Teased to Launch on June 30 With 45W Intel 11th Gen CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX GPU
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India Maker Krafton’s $5-Billion IPO Said to Be Delayed by Up to a Fortnight
  6. Lenovo Smart Clock 2 With Wireless Charging Dock, Google Assistant Launched
  7. Renault Seals Electric Car Battery Deals With Envision, Verkor
  8. World Wide Web Creator Tim Berners-Lee Auctions Source Code as NFT: Bids Soar to $2.8 Million
  9. Dyson Omni-Glide Vacuum Cleaner With Omni-Directional Fluffy Cleaner Head Launched in India
  10. WhatsApp Testing Waveforms for Voice Messages, Removing Online Status for Business Accounts: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com