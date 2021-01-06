OpenAI has unveiled DALL-E and CLIP, two new generative AI models that can generate images from your text and classify your images into categories respectively. DALL·E is a neural network that can generate images from the wildest text and image descriptions fed to it, such as “as an armchair in the shape of an avocado”, or “the exact same cat on the top as a sketch on the bottom”. CLIP uses a new method of training for image classification, meant to be more accurate, efficient, and flexible across a range of image types.

Generative Pre-trained Transformer 3 (GPT-3) models from the US-based AI company use deep learning to create images and human-like text. You can let your imagination run wild as DALL·E is trained to create diverse — and sometimes surreal — images depending on the text input. But the model has also raised questions regarding copyrights issues since DALL-E sources images from the Web to create its own.

AI illustrator DALL·E creates quirky images

The name DALL·E, as you might have already guessed, is a portmanteau of surrealist artist Salvador Dali and Pixar's WALL·E. DALL·E can use text and image inputs to create quirky images. For example, it can create “an illustration of a baby daikon radish in a tutu walking a dog” or a “snail made of harp”. DALL·E is trained not only to generate images from scratch but also to regenerate any existing image in a way that is consistent with the text or image prompt.

Image results for the text prompt 'a snail made of harp'