On the National Technology Day on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed all those at the forefront of research and innovation to defeat coronavirus and remembered the "exceptional achievement" of the country''s scientists in carrying out the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests. The National Technology Day marks the anniversary of the underground nuclear tests conducted in Rajasthan's Pokhran.

On this day in 1998, India successfully conducted first of its five nuclear tests under the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"On National Technology Day, our nation salutes all those who are leveraging technology to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. We remember the exceptional achievement of our scientists on this day in 1998. It was a landmark moment in India''s history," Modi said in a series of tweets.

"Today, technology is helping many in the efforts to make the world free from COVID-19. I salute all those at the forefront of research and innovation on ways to defeat Coronavirus. May we keep harnessing technology in order to create a healthier and better planet," he also tweeted.

The tests in Pokhran in 1998 also showed the difference a strong political leadership can make, he said.

PM Modi said he hoped that the humankind will keep harnessing technology to create a healthier and better planet.

Separately, President Ram Nath Kovind said that science and technology are "key instruments for inclusive progress" and scientists and technologists are on the frontlines of the global battle against COVID-19. "Greetings to the fellow citizens on the National Technology Day, marking the anniversary of the nuclear tests of 1998. On this occasion, we celebrate the incomparable contribution of the scientific community in making the nation self-reliant," tweeted President Kovind.

"We recognise science and technology as the key instruments for inclusive progress. Our scientists and technologists are also on the frontlines of the global battle against COVID-19, making the nation proud," he said in his subsequent tweet.