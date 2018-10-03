NDTV Gadgets360.com

NASA's OSIRIS-REx Probe to Asteroid Bennu Slows Down as It Nears Target

, 03 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
NASA's OSIRIS-REx Probe to Asteroid Bennu Slows Down as It Nears Target

Photo Credit: University of Arizona

Illustration of NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft during a burn of its main engine.

Highlights

  • OSIRIS-REx has executed the first exercise to slow down its speed
  • The spacecraft's main engine thrusters fired in a braking manoeuvre
  • OSIRIS-REx was launched on September 8, 2016

NASA's first mission to visit a near-Earth asteroid, the OSIRIS-REx, has executed the first of a series of exercises to slow down the spacecraft's speed to put it on course for its scheduled arrival at the asteroid Bennu in December.

The spacecraft's main engine thrusters fired in a braking manoeuvre designed to slow the spacecraft's speed relative to Bennu from approximately 491 meters/second to 140 meters/second, NASA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The mission team will continue to examine telemetry and tracking data as they become available and will have more information on the results of the first "Asteroid Approach Manoeuvre" (AAM-1) over the next week, the US space agency added.

During the next six weeks, the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft will continue executing the series of asteroid approach manoeuvres designed to fly the spacecraft through a precise corridor during its final slow approach to Bennu.

The last of these, AAM-4, scheduled for November 12, will adjust the spacecraft's trajectory to arrive at a position 20 km from Bennu on December 3.

After arrival, the spacecraft will initiate asteroid proximity operations by performing a series of fly-bys over Bennu's poles and equator, NASA said.

OSIRIS-REx, short for Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer, was launched on September 8, 2016.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bennu, NASA, OSIRIS-REx
Amazon Raises Minimum Wage to $15 for US Employees, Urges Rivals to Follow
HP Spectre Folio With Chrome-Tanned Leather Casing Launched: Price, Specifications
Billion Capture Plus
NASA's OSIRIS-REx Probe to Asteroid Bennu Slows Down as It Nears Target
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, New Alexa Voice Remote Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 6T Compared With OnePlus 6 in New Teaser
  3. Airtel Giving Free Netflix Access to Postpaid Users: How to Avail Offer
  4. Motorola One Power Review
  5. Honor 10 to Be Available for Rs. 24,999 in Flipkart's Big Billion Days
  6. Microsoft Windows 10 October 2018 Update Now Available: How to Install
  7. Vodafone Launches Rs. 99, Rs. 109 Recharge Packs to Rival Jio
  8. WhatsApp for Android Gets New 'Swipe to Reply' Feature
  9. Nokia 6.1 Plus Gets September Android Security Update in India: Report
  10. Honor 8X India Launch Set for October 16, Global Variant Goes Official
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.