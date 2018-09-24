NDTV Gadgets360.com

NASA's MAVEN Spacecraft Marks 4 Years in Mars Orbit With a Selfie

, 24 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
NASA's MAVEN Spacecraft Marks 4 Years in Mars Orbit With a Selfie

Photo Credit: University of Colorado/NASA

This image is a composite selfie taken by MAVEN's Imaging Ultraviolet Spectrograph instrument

Highlights

  • MAVEN released a selfie image of the spacecraft at Mars
  • The image was obtained with Imaging Ultraviolet Spectrograph instrument
  • The selfie was made from 21 different images

NASA's MAVEN spacecraft released a selfie image of the spacecraft at Mars, celebrating its four years in orbit studying the upper atmosphere of the Red Planet.

MAVEN'S selfie image looks at ultraviolet wavelengths of sunlight reflected off of components of the spacecraft.

The image was obtained with the Imaging Ultraviolet Spectrograph (IUVS) instrument that normally looks at ultraviolet emissions from the Martian upper atmosphere, the US space agency said in a statement.

"MAVEN has been a tremendous success," said Bruce Jakosky, MAVEN principal investigator from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

"The spacecraft and instruments continue to operate as planned, and we're looking forward to further exploration of the Martian upper atmosphere and its influence on climate," Jakosky added.

The IUVS instrument is mounted on a platform at the end of a 1.2-m boom (its own "selfie stick"), and by rotating around the boom can look back at the spacecraft.

The selfie was made from 21 different images, obtained with the IUVS in different orientations, that have been stitched together.

In the selfie image, lines are sketched in to show approximately where components of the spacecraft are that were not able to be imaged due to the limited motion of the instrument around its support boom.

Thrusters can be seen at the lower left and right, the Electra communications antenna at the bottom toward the left, the magnetometer and sun sensor at the end of the solar-panels at the upper left, the tip of the communications antenna at the top middle.

In addition, the shadow of the IUVS and of its support boom can be seen down the middle of the spacecraft body.

MAVEN mission was launched on November 18, 2013, and went into orbit around Mars on September 21, 2014.

Currently, the spacecraft carries out about one relay pass per week with one of the rovers. This number will increase after NASA's InSight mission lands on Mars in November, NASA said.

In 2019, engineers will initiate an aerobraking manoeuvre by skimming the spacecraft through Mars' upper atmosphere to slow it.

This will reduce the highest altitude in MAVEN's orbit to enhance its ability to serve as a communications relay for data from rovers on the surface, NASA noted.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: MAVEN, Mars, NASA
Samsung Galaxy A9 Star Pro With Quadruple Rear Camera Setup Surfaces Ahead of October 14 Event
As Netflix and Amazon Splash the Cash in India, Eros Now Doesn't Want to Be a 'Side Hero'
Pricee
NASA's MAVEN Spacecraft Marks 4 Years in Mars Orbit With a Selfie
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6T 'Official Poster' Leaked, Shows Waterdrop Notch Design
  2. First Samsung Phone With Triple Rear Cameras Launching in India Tomorrow
  3. Nokia 5.1 Plus Price in India Announced, Goes on Sale on October 1
  4. Motorola One Power With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy J4+, Galaxy J6+ First Impressions
  6. Motorola One Power Launched at Rs. 15,999, Available Oct 5: Highlights
  7. FIFA 19 Release Date Broken Internationally
  8. Xiaomi Mi TVs to Be Available Offline via Mi Preferred Partner Stores
  9. Motorola One Power India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  10. Bumblebee Movie Trailer Takes the Transformers to the '80s
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.