NDTV Gadgets360.com

NASA's InSight Lander 'Hears' Wind on Mars

, 10 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
NASA's InSight Lander 'Hears' Wind on Mars

Photo Credit: NASA/ JPL-Caltech

One of two Mars InSight's 7-foot (2.2 meter) wide solar panels

Humans can now hear the haunting, low rumble of wind on Mars for the first time, after NASA's InSight lander captured vibrations from the breeze on the Red Planet, the US space agency said Friday.

The strong gusts of wind, blowing between 10 to 15mph (five to seven meters a second), were captured as they moved over the solar panels on InSight, an unmanned lander that touched down on Earth's dusty, desolate neighbour November 26.

Two sensors picked up the vibrations: an air pressure sensor inside the lander and a seismometer on the lander's deck, awaiting to be deployed to the surface by InSight's robotic arm.

"This is the very first fifteen minutes of data that have come from the short period seismometer," said Thomas Pike, lead investigator at Imperial College London, during a conference call with reporters.

"It's a little like a flag waving in the wind," he added.

"It really sounds otherworldly, and that is exactly what it is."

InSight is designed to study the interior of Mars like never before, using seismology instruments to detect quakes and a self-hammering mole to measure heat escape from the planet's crust.

Sensing the wind, which moved from northwest to southeast at around 5 pm local time, was "an unplanned treat," said Bruce Banerdt, InSight principal investigator at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

NASA's Viking 1 and 2 landers also picked up signals of the Martian wind when they landed in 1976.

They were measuring it at lower sampling rates, however, not frequencies that would be audible, and did not return sounds that people could listen to.

"Personally, listening to the sounds form the pressure sensor, reminds me of sitting outside on a windy summer afternoon, listening to the turbulent gusts come and go and whistle through your ears," said Don Banfield, a researcher at Cornell University.

"In some sense, this is what it would sound like if you were sitting on the Insight lander on Mars."

An audio track of the Martian wind is available on www.nasa.gov/insightmarswind.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, InSight, Mars
China Launches Rover for First Far Side of the Moon Landing
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Update Brings November 2018 Security Patch, Face Unlock Optimisations: Report
Pricee
NASA's InSight Lander 'Hears' Wind on Mars
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or G
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy A8s Set to Launch Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9.0 Pie Update Starts Rolling Out: Reports
  3. Nokia 8.1 With Android 9, Snapdragon 710 Expected to Launch in India Today
  4. Amazon Kicks Off Apple Sale With Discounts On 2018 MacBook Air, iPhone X, and More
  5. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  6. Samsung Galaxy A8s Specifications Tipped by Listing Ahead of Launch Today
  7. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 Smartphones Go Official
  8. Refreshing to See a Woman's Sexuality Acknowledged: Mirzapur Star Rasika Dugal
  9. WhatsApp Testing Forward Preview Feature on Android: Report
  10. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [November 2018]
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.