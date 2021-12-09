Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • NASA Launches New X Ray Telescope Aboard SpaceX Rocket to Study Milky Way’s Most Energetic Objects

NASA Launches New X-Ray Telescope Aboard SpaceX Rocket to Study Milky Way’s Most Energetic Objects

IXPE telescope, which was first announced in 2017, will be the first x-ray telescope capable of sensing polarisation.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 9 December 2021 14:21 IST
NASA Launches New X-Ray Telescope Aboard SpaceX Rocket to Study Milky Way’s Most Energetic Objects

Photo Credit: NASA/ Joel Kowsky

NASA launched the IXPE telescope aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday

Highlights
  • IXPE has 3 telescopes that will help track and measure light properties
  • It is set to observe over 50 most energetic known objects in universe
  • These include a supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way

NASA has a number of powerful telescopes in orbit that assist scientists in better understanding the chaotic environments far away from the Earth. On Thursday, the space agency launched another telescope. Named the Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer, or IXPE, the telescope will aid scientists in better understanding what's inside a black hole and how bright pulsars, which are flipping stars that generate beams of electromagnetic radiation from their magnetic poles, may get. The IXPE is designed to examine some of the universe's most energetic objects, such as an exploded star's remnants or intense particle jets ejected from feeding black holes.

This NASA telescope, which was first announced in 2017, will be the first x-ray telescope capable of sensing polarisation. X-rays are high-energy light waves made up of electromagnetic radiation. Much of the light we see around us is unpolarised, which means it is made up of electric and magnetic energy that has no particular direction. The electric and magnetic energy in polarised light, on the other hand, points in a single direction.

Polarised light is significant because it can convey information about the magnetic fields and the chemical makeup of the matter it interacts with.

The space agency launched the IXPE telescope aboard the Falcon 9 rocket developed by SpaceX from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Thursday. SpaceX tweeted a video of the liftoff.

IXPE has three telescopes that will help track and measure four properties of light: its direction, arrival time, energy, and polarisation. IXPE is set to observe more than 50 of the most energetic known objects in the universe in the next two years, MIT Technology Review reported. These energetic objects include the supermassive black hole at the centre of the Milky Way.

“[IXPE] is going to look at the really wonderful zoo of neutron stars and black hole systems, [in] and out of the galaxies,” Martin Weisskopf, chief scientist for X-ray astronomy at NASA's Marshall Space Flight Centre and principal investigator for IXPE, was quoted as saying by MIT Technology Review.

For instance, the researchers hope, IXPE can help offer a better look at the structure of the Crab Nebula, a supernova remnant with a neutron star rapidly spinning in its centre.

However, IXPE won't be as big and strong as NASA's flagship X-ray telescope, the Chandra X-ray Observatory.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, IXPE telescope, SpaceX
Twitter's Highest-Profile Users Get VIP Treatment When Trolls Strike, Thanks to Project Guardian
Why You Should Buy HUAWEI Watch GT 3 Moon Phase Collection II This New Year

Related Stories

NASA Launches New X-Ray Telescope Aboard SpaceX Rocket to Study Milky Way’s Most Energetic Objects
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge S30 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing
  2. Motorola Edge S30 Launch Confirmed for December 9
  3. Oppo Find N Is Company’s First Foldable Phone, Design Revealed
  4. Daiwa Unveils 2 New 4K UHD Smart TVs With Dolby Audio Feature
  5. Moto Edge X30 Official Renders Show Off Rear Design, Triple Camera Setup
  6. OnePlus Said to Host a Physical Launch Event During CES 2022
  7. Moto G31 Review: Still an All-Rounder?
  8. Redmi Smart TV X 4K Model With a Massive 75-Inch Display Unveiled
  9. Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition Goes Official
  10. How Does a Solar Eclipse Look Like From Space? NASA Shares Images
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 One UI 4 Update Reportedly Suspended After Major Bugs
  2. India Sees Jump in Online Purchase of Smartphones in 2021 Due to COVID-19: Counterpoint
  3. Android 12L Beta Launched for Eligible Pixel Smartphones, Brings Better Support for Larger Screens
  4. Asus to Launch New Chromebook Model on December 13, Laptops for Creators on December 14
  5. Cryptocurrency Scams, Hacktivism Will Rise in 2022: Norton
  6. Realme Pad’s New Model Spotted on Geekbench Featuring a Unisoc Chipset
  7. Amazon Fined Record EUR 1.13 Billion by Italian Antitrust Watchdog Over Abuse of Market Dominance
  8. Apple's AR Headset to Get Powerful 3D Sensors, Innovative Gesture, Motion Detection: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. Twitter Testing TikTok-Like Explore Tab, One-Time Warnings for Photos and Videos
  10. Microsoft Nudges Pirates to Pay, Offers 50 Percent Discount on Microsoft 365 Subscriptions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com