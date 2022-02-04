Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Want to Know What Hubble Telescope Saw on Your Birthday? This NASA Tool Will Help You Find Out

Want to Know What Hubble Telescope Saw on Your Birthday? This NASA Tool Will Help You Find Out

When you access the online tool, you will be prompted to submit your birth date. Doing so will throw up the result.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 4 February 2022 12:19 IST
Want to Know What Hubble Telescope Saw on Your Birthday? This NASA Tool Will Help You Find Out

Hubble has been capturing stunning images of the cosmos since the early '90s

Highlights
  • NASA's online tool is free to access
  • All you need to do is enter your birth date
  • Hubble was launched in April 24, 1990

Since its launch three decades ago, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has captured millions of stunning images of the cosmos. On its first launch anniversary on April 24 in 1991, it observed something amazing. It's called the Cygnus Loop supernova remnant and it is located 2,600 light-years away from Earth. Sharing the image on Twitter, NASA asked its followers to find out what the observatory saw on their birthdays using a Web tool it has created for it.

NASA also asked users to reply to its tweet to let others know what they come across using the tool. “Hubble saw something amazing on the anniversary of its April 24 launch — the Cygnus Loop supernova remnant. What did the telescope see on your special day? Find out and reply with your NASA birthday picture,” NASA tweeted.

When you use the free-for-all online tool, you will be prompted to submit your birth date. Once you do that, the tool will throw up the details of what Hubble saw on that particular day. For example, if your birthday falls on February 4, the tool will tell you that the Hubble saw Galaxy Cluster MACS J0717.5+3745 on this day in 2005. While you can choose your specific date and month, you can't select a specific year as the tool shows results from over several years.

When a user replied that Hubble saw the Cartwheel galaxy on her birthday and shared its image, NASA too responded with the details of the galaxy and said excitedly, “We're flipping out”.

NASA regularly creates such tools to engage with its audience and educate them in a fun way. It separately runs Ask The Expert series on its social media channels. Through video, NASA officials explain the mysteries of the universe. For instance, NASA experts recently explained why there are no rainbows on Mars.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Hubble Telescope, Hubble, NASA Hubble Tool
Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
Snap Posts Quarterly Profit for the First Time, Analyst Says Much of Growth Likely Came From India

Related Stories

Want to Know What Hubble Telescope Saw on Your Birthday? This NASA Tool Will Help You Find Out
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G Series, Oppo Watch Free India Launch Today: All Details
  2. Netflix Renews Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein for Season 2
  3. Moto G71 5G Review: Near-Perfect for Android Purists
  4. MIUI 13 With System Upgrades Coming to Xiaomi Phones in India Starting Q1
  5. Rocket Boys Review: India Comes of Age in SonyLIV’s Terrific New Series
  6. Moto G Stylus (2022) With 90Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Now Official
  7. Realme 9 Pro Series Set to Launch in India on February 16
  8. JioPhone 5G Specifications Tipped to Include Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro Global Variant to Get OxygenOS 12: Report
  10. Vivo T1 5G Teased in Promo Video, AnTuTu Benchmark Score Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone Flaw Exploited by Pegasus Spyware Said to Be Simultaneously Abused by Second Israeli Spy Firm
  2. Want to Know What Hubble Telescope Saw on Your Birthday? This NASA Tool Will Help You Find Out
  3. Elon Musk’s Tesla Recalls Over 800,000 Vehicles in US for Seat Belt Chime Problem
  4. Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony Celebrated by Google With Animated Doodle
  5. Snap Posts Quarterly Profit for the First Time, Analyst Says Much of Growth Likely Came From India
  6. NASA Says Artemis I Wet Dress Rehearsal Delayed Again, Likely Now in Mid-March
  7. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Activision Said It Faced Subdued Demand for Call of Duty, Other Games in Q4; Misses Adjusted Sales Estimates
  9. Amazon Prime Membership Fees Hiked in US as Wages, Costs Rise
  10. Moto G Stylus (2022) With 90Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.