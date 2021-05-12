Technology News
loading

NASA’s Voyager 1 Space Probe Detects 'Persistent Hum' 14 Billion Miles From Earth

The sound picked up by NASA could be a result of oscillating plasma waves.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 12 May 2021 16:18 IST
NASA’s Voyager 1 Space Probe Detects 'Persistent Hum' 14 Billion Miles From Earth

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

NASA's Voyager 1 is now traversing through the interstellar medium

Highlights
  • NASA launched Voyager 1 over four decades ago
  • The sound could be a result of plasma waves
  • Voyager 1 is designed for interstellar research

NASA's Voyager 1 probe has picked up an uncanny humming sound coming from space. NASA launched the Voyager 1 space probe 44 years ago and today it is the most distant human-made object from Earth, after exiting our solar system nine years ago. Since then, it has been exploring the near-emptiness of interstellar space and sending back valuable data to help us understand the world outside our solar system. Scientists now say instruments aboard the distant spacecraft have detected a “persistent hum” generated by the constant vibration of small amounts of gas in interstellar space. According to research published in the journal Nature Astronomy, this persistent monotonous humming is the sound of plasma waves oscillating and it is very weak.

A Cornell University-led team is studying the data sent by Voyager 1 from 14 billion miles away. Stella Koch Ocker, a doctoral student at Cornell University in New York, and one of the authors of the research, said the sound was very faint and monotone because it is in a narrow frequency bandwidth.You can listen to the sound here.

The Voyager 1 spacecraft flew by Jupiter in 1979, and the next year by Saturn, before crossing the heliopause — the solar system's border with interstellar space — in August 2012. It has now reached the interstellar medium.

Previously, too, after crossing the heliopause, Voyager 1's Plasma Wave System detected oscillations in the gas, but those were caused by our Sun.

“The interstellar medium is like a quiet or gentle rain,” said senior author of the study James Cordes in a statement on Cornell University's website. 

Researchers now believe that there is more activity going on in the interstellar gas than previously thought. Voyager-1's data can help scientists understand the interactions between the interstellar medium and the sun's solar wind, a steady stream of charged particles.

Cornell research scientist Shami Chatterjee explained why continuous tracking of the interstellar space is important, saying scientists never had an opportunity to evaluate interstellar plasma but they do now as the Voyager 1 is flying through them and sending back data.

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Voyager 1, NASA, Deep Space Exploration
iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro to Be Thicker; Have More Protruding Camera Bumps Over iPhone 12 Series: Report
Twitter Beta Testing ‘Chirp’ Font Family for Web: Report

Related Stories

NASA’s Voyager 1 Space Probe Detects 'Persistent Hum' 14 Billion Miles From Earth
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Price, Live Images Leak
  2. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  3. Carl Pei’s Nothing Is Launching Ear 1 TWS Earbuds in June
  4. Asus ZenFone 8 Series to Launch Globally Today: How to Watch Livestream
  5. Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ Specifications Surface Online
  6. WhatsApp Names Zomato, Ola, Aarogya Setu in Response to Privacy Criticism
  7. PS5 Pre-Orders Listed to Kick Off in India on May 17
  8. Asus Unveils New ROG Laptops WIth 11th-Gen Intel Core H-Series Chips
  9. GeForce RTX 3050, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Gaming GPUs for Laptops Launched
  10. Lenovo Legion 7i, Legion 5i, Legion 5i Pro Gaming Laptops Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 Laptops Refreshed With Intel 11th Gen Core H-Series CPUs
  2. Vivo Y12s (2021) With Snapdragon 439 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. NASA’s Voyager 1 Space Probe Detects 'Persistent Hum' 14 Billion Miles From Earth
  4. Twitter Beta Testing ‘Chirp’ Font Family for Web: Report
  5. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro to Be Thicker; Have More Protruding Camera Bumps Over iPhone 12 Series: Report
  6. Realme Narzo 30 Specifications Teased; Will Feature 90Hz Refresh Rate, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Fast Charging
  7. Mark Zuckerberg Reveals He Owns Bitcoin — But It's Not What You Think
  8. EA Records Best Year Ever Thanks to Apex Legends, FIFA Ultimate Team; Posts $5.63 Billion in Net Revenue
  9. NASA Shares Photo of Asteroid Bennu as OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft Heads Back to Earth After Collecting Samples
  10. Google Pay Now Lets Users Send Money From US to India and Singapore
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com