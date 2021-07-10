Technology News
loading

NASA's VIPER Mission to Map Water, Other Resources on Moon in 2023

VIPER is the first resource mapping mission on any extraterrestrial body, NASA said.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 10 July 2021 14:40 IST
NASA's VIPER Mission to Map Water, Other Resources on Moon in 2023

Photo Credit: NASA/Ames Research Center/Daniel Rutter

An illustration of NASA’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER

Highlights
  • NASA's VIPER will explore the Moon's South Pole region
  • VIPER's data will be used in creating lunar resource maps
  • NASA said VIPER's findings could be a game-changer

NASA will launch its Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER, in 2023 to get a closer view of the Moon's South Pole and evaluate the concentration of water as well as other potential resources on its surface. The space agency is undertaking the mission to understand if it is possible for human life to sustain there, by using locally available resources. The VIPER mobile robot, NASA said, is the first resource mapping mission on any other celestial body. 

NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services  (CLPS) will be providing the launch vehicle and lander for what's going to be a 100-day mission. Similar to a golf cart, VIPER measures 5 feet by 5 feet and weighs 430 kilograms, said the agency. On its website, NASA said that the Moon rover will directly analyse the water ice on the surface and sub-surface of the celestial body. The VIPER will also evaluate the same at varying depths and temperatures within four main soil environments on the moon.  

The Lunar rover will transmit the data to Earth which will then be utilised in the creation of resource maps. It will also help scientists determine the location and concentration of frozen water on the Moon and varied forms such as ice crystals or molecules chemically bound to other materials. NASA said that VIPER's findings will inform "future landing sites under the Artemis program by helping to determine locations where water and other resources can be harvested" to sustain humans over extended stays.

The agency added that the findings could be a game-changer, especially because it's not possible to bring everything to the Moon, Mars, and beyond for long-term exploration. It will use the data that VIPER collects to determine where the water ice is most likely to be found and the easiest to access. This is going to be a critical step forward in NASA's Artemis programme to establish a sustainable human presence on the surface of the Moon by 2028, the agency said.

NASA said satellites orbiting the Moon as part of the past missions have helped us understand that there is water ice on its surface. However, in order to use it one day, they have to learn more about it — up close and personal. "VIPER will roam the Moon using its three instruments and a 3.28-foot (1m) drill to detect and analyze various lunar soil environments at a range of depths and temperatures," the agency said. "The rover will venture into permanently shadowed craters, some of the coldest spots in the solar system, where water ice reserves have endured for billions of years."

There are challenges, too, of extreme temperature conditions, dynamic lighting, and complex terrain. The near real-time driving of the rover will also pose new engineering and design challenges to the team.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Moon, VIPER, Lunar Resource Mapping
Tecno Camon 17 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Availability Confirmed
Windows 11 to Receive One Feature Update Ever Year, Microsoft Confirms

Related Stories

NASA's VIPER Mission to Map Water, Other Resources on Moon in 2023
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pokemon Go Fest 2021 Starts July 17 With Impressive Rewards for Players
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  3. Realme Dizo Star 300, Dizo Star 500 2G Feature Phones Launched
  4. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Announced
  5. Google Pixel 6 Series May Offer 5-Year Software Support, Specifications Leak
  6. Poco F3 GT India Launch Teased: All You Need to Know
  7. Black Widow Disney+ Hotstar Expected Release Date Revealed
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Battlegrounds Mobile India Announces New Ranking Rules Ahead of Season 20
  10. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T Android 11 Beta Now Rolling Out
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's VIPER Mission to Map Water, Other Resources on Moon in 2023
  2. Windows 11 to Receive One Feature Update Ever Year, Microsoft Confirms
  3. Tecno Camon 17 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  4. 'Dogefather' Elon Musk Tweets in Support of the Cryptocurrency, Dogecoin Gains 8 Percent
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India Announces Ranking, Royal Pass Changes Ahead of Season 20: All Details
  6. Google Meet Adds AR Masks, Duo-Style Filters, Effects
  7. Google Faces French Ruling on Copyright Row With Media Groups
  8. TikTok to Automatically Remove Content That Violates Policy
  9. Amazon Challenge to $10-Billion JEDI Cloud Contract Ended by US Judge After Pentagon Cancellation
  10. Didi-Owned Apps Ordered to Be Taken Down in China Over Personal Data Collection Violation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com