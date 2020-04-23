Technology News
loading

NASA Releases Stunning New Moon Map to Help Future Missions

The first-ever comprehensive map of Moon shows incredible details and history of the Moon’s surface.

By Prabhakar Thakur | Updated: 23 April 2020 13:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
NASA Releases Stunning New Moon Map to Help Future Missions

Photo Credit: NASA/ GSFC/ USGS

The new colourful map of Moon will be useful for researchers, scientists, and educators alike

Highlights
  • First-ever comprehensive geological map of Moon released
  • USG, NASA, Lunar Planetary Institute collaborated for the project
  • Formation of Moon’s rocks, their history has been detailed

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has released a comprehensive new map of the Moon in partnership with NASA and the Lunar Planetary Institute. The “Unified Geologic Map of the Moon” is said to serve as “definitive blueprint of the Moon's surface geology for future human missions”. The detailed 1:5,000,000-scale geologic map is going to be resourceful for researchers, scientists, students, and the general public. NASA had declared last year that it is going to send astronauts to the Moon again by 2024.

The 4.5-billion years old only natural satellite of Earth has been fully mapped and it is available online (full-sized) having stunning detail, USGS said. It can be used to better understand the surface of the Moon and the history behind the formations on its surface.

“This map is a culmination of a decades-long project,” said Corey Fortezzo, USGS geologist and lead author. “It provides vital information for new scientific studies by connecting the exploration of specific sites on the moon with the rest of the lunar surface.”

The scientists used information from six Apollo-era regional maps and from different recent satellite missions to the Moon. New data sets were used to drawn again to align them with modern data sets. Apart from merging new information with the new ones, USGS also made a unified description of the rock layers of the Moon to bring consistency to the names and ages of the rocks.

The near side of the Moon can be seen full of pinks that show the Imbrian era formation, taking place about 3.5 billion years ago. The Moon's surface was hit by many asteroids during this period.

USGS Director and former NASA astronaut Jim Reilly said, “It's wonderful to see USGS create a resource that can help NASA with their planning for future missions.”

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: USGS, NASA, Moon, Lunar Planetary Institute
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
Email, Password Details of Nearly 25,000 Employees at WHO, CDC, NIH Dumped Online: Report
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
NASA Releases Stunning New Moon Map to Help Future Missions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  2. Here’s How to Download TikTok Videos Without That Annoying Watermark
  3. Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+ With 90Hz OLED Display, 5G Support Launched
  4. Realme X50m 5G Debuts With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 765G SoC
  5. UK Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Start From April 23
  6. 13 New Phones You Can Buy in India Soon After Lockdown is Lifted
  7. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Reportedly Coming on April 24 With New Modes
  8. Redmi 10X Price and Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  10. iQoo Neo 3 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Meet Getting Chrome Tab Presentations, Layout Updates, Low-Light Mode, and More
  2. Google Duo Soon to Get New Features, Including Clearer Calls on Low Bandwidth Connections, More Group Call Participants
  3. Israel Suspends Cellphone-Tracking for Coronavirus Quarantine Enforcement
  4. Amazon Launches Data Centre Operations in South Africa
  5. iQoo Neo 3 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Stadia Gains Users After Giving Free Access for 2 Months: Sensor Tower
  7. Facebook to Label National Origin of Popular Posts in the US
  8. Zoom Meeting App Daily Users Top 300 Million, While Company Boosts Encryption Features
  9. NASA Releases Stunning New Moon Map to Help Future Missions
  10. Email, Password Details of Nearly 25,000 Employees at WHO, CDC, NIH Dumped Online: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com