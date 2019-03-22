NASA to Partner With 10 Startups on New Space Tech

NASA is inviting applications from startups to take part in a three-month pilot programme to develop new technologies for space.

Applications will be accepted till April 7 and a total of 10 companies will be selected for the programme, the US space agency said.

The accelerator programme will focus on technologies that can be applied to space -- including geospatial analytics, digital design coupled to advanced manufacturing, autonomous systems, applied Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

"We want to assist these companies in developing their own technologies and becoming commercial successes. NASA will also benefit by collaborating with these companies," said Tom Cwik, Manager of the Space Technology Office at Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Pasadena, California.

Based in Los Angeles, the accelerator programme begins on July 15. After developing their concepts and business plans over a three-month period, the teams will then pitch their results to the NASA community, co-sponsors and private investors at a demo day in October, NASA said.

"Industry is developing new technologies rapidly, using new tools and methods in software development and other areas," said Cwik.

"It's incumbent upon us to learn from developments in industry and contribute our vast expertise in technology as we prepare to use them in our future missions," Cwik added.