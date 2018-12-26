NDTV Gadgets360.com

NASA to Continue Flying Astronauts on Russian Soyuz: Report

, 26 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
NASA to Continue Flying Astronauts on Russian Soyuz: Report

Highlights

  • NASA retired its space shuttle program in 2011
  • It has relied on Russian vehicles since then to go to the ISS
  • NASA has an agreement to fly crews on Soyuz through at least 2019

NASA is likely to continue flying its astronauts on the Russian Soyuz vehicle even after US commercial crew vehicles arrive, media report said.

However, nothing has been signed officially yet, an agency spokesperson said.

"Bill Gerstenmaier and senior NASA leadership have stated their intention to have US crewmembers on Soyuz vehicles after 2019 and (to have) Russians on US crew vehicles," Stephanie Schierholz, who works in public affairs at NASA Headquarters in Washington, was quoted as saying to Space.com on Tuesday.

Gerstenmaier is the associate administrator for human exploration and operations for NASA.

The US space agency retired its space shuttle program in 2011 and has relied on Russian vehicles since then to go to the ISS. 

The US space agency has an agreement with Russia to fly crews on Soyuz through at least 2019, and some of those crewmembers are already announced, the report said. 

NASA has partnered with two commercial crew providers - Boeing and SpaceX - to bring vehicles for crews online. 

While SpaceX announced its first uncrewed test flight of the Dragon human spacecraft in 2019, Boeing is expected to launch its own uncrewed flight in the following months. Once these vehicles are certified for flight, astronauts will ride them to the ISS.

In August, NASA revealed the names of nine US astronauts who will fly on the first certification flights for Boeing's Starliner and SpaceX's Dragon. 

NASA said these post-certification flights will be fully operational and will be regular, long-duration rotation missions, just like the missions facilitated by Soyuz today, the report noted.

Schierholz added that having Russian and US vehicles flying simultaneously will provide "redundancy in crew transportation" to the ISS.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Russia, Soyuz, NASA, ISS, US
Sony WH-CH700N Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones Launched in India
Pricee
NASA to Continue Flying Astronauts on Russian Soyuz: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R17
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Now Receiving Android Pie via OxygenOS 9.0.0 Update
  2. Xiaomi Mi Play With Waterdrop Display, Free Monthly Data Unveiled in China
  3. Google Play Store Offering Free Credit for App Purchases to Select Users
  4. The 10 Best Internet Memes of 2018
  5. The Best Deals From Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza Sale
  6. PUBG Corp Bans Over 30,000 Radar Hack Cheaters
  7. Why Businesses in China Are Threatening to Sack iPhone Users
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Now Scheduled to Get Android Pie in February 2019
  9. Flipkart Sale Offers Discounts on Panasonic, Samsung, Vu & Other LED TVs
  10. Flipkart Mobile Bonanza Sale Kicks Off in India: Top Discounts, Offers Detailed
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.