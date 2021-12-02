Technology News
loading

NASA to Test Crucial Space Communications Technology This Week: How to Watch Live

Scientists hope the use of laser technology by space missions will prevent the overcrowding of the radio frequency spectrum.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 2 December 2021 12:49 IST
NASA to Test Crucial Space Communications Technology This Week: How to Watch Live

Photo Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

This tech is significant as NASA and private-sector companies are planning many space missions

Highlights
  • LCRD will launch aboard Space Test Program Satellite-6
  • Tech might prevent the overcrowding of radio frequency spectrum
  • LCRD relies on laser communications that uses infrared to transmit data

NASA is set to test its new laser communication technology this week, which is aimed at speeding up space communications. Also called optical communications because they use light to send information, it will allow 10-100 times more data transmission back to Earth when compared to the traditional radio frequencies. The space agency will launch the Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) on December 5 and has set up a live coverage for the test. It will be broadcast on various platforms, including NASA Television.

The LCRD will launch aboard the US Department of Defence's Space Test Program Satellite-6 (STPSat-6). Scientists hope the use of this new technology by space missions will prevent the overcrowding of the radio frequency spectrum. LCRD relies on the power of laser communications, which uses infrared light rather than radio waves, to transmit data.

Where and How To Watch

NASA said in a statement that the live broadcast will begin at 2pm IST on December 5 on NASA TV, the agency's website, and the NASA App.

Why the need for LSRD

Overcrowding of the radio frequency spectrum has increased manifold due to the rising constellations of satellites in the low Earth orbits. The LCRD will increase the capacity and speed of data transmission. For context, LCRD will send data to Earth from geosynchronous orbit at 1.2 gigabits-per-second (Gbps). At this speed and distance, users could download a movie in under a minute. With laser communication, spacecraft can send back more data quickly, explains NASA.

This technology is also significant as NASA and private-sector space companies are planning a multitude of space missions in the run-up to the Artemis mission, under which NASA will return to the Moon to explore more of the lunar surface than ever before. Using the experience, it will then attempt to send the first astronauts to Mars.

After a successful demonstration, LCRD will link ground stations in Hawaii and California to the International Space Station.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, LCRD
Samsung Galaxy A33 Among Other Galaxy A-Series Phones Tipped to Get IP67 Water-Resistant Builds in 2022
PS Plus December 2021 Free Games Include Godfall, Mortal Shell, Lego DC Super-Villains

Related Stories

NASA to Test Crucial Space Communications Technology This Week: How to Watch Live
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Everything You Need to Know About Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2
  2. Moto G12 Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configuration Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. OnePlus RT 8GB RAM Variant India Price Tipped
  4. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Tipped to Launch as Redmi Note 11i Hypercharge in India
  5. Realme Book Slim Review
  6. Redmi Note 11T Pro, Note 11 Pro, Note 11S, Poco M4 Details Surface Online
  7. Redmi Note 10S 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India
  8. Real-Life 'Wolf of Wall Street' Says Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Have No Value
  9. Money Heist, The Witcher, Lost in Space, and More on Netflix in December
  10. Money Heist Berlin Spin-Off Series Announced, Releasing in 2023 on Netflix
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto, SIM Card Scammer Garrett Endicott Imprisoned in US, Hefty Fine Imposed
  2. Meta (Formerly Facebook) Relaxes Policy on Cryptocurrency Ads to Open Doors to More Advertisers
  3. Realme Watch T1 Allegedly Spotted on BIS, Hints at Imminent Launch in India
  4. Realme 9i Concept Renders Spotted Online, Tip Familiar Smartphone Design, Triple Camera Setup
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Camera Specifications Tipped Again
  6. OnePlus 9R Gets OxygenOS 11.2.6.6 Update With November 2021 Security Patch
  7. Vivo Y55s Spotted on TENAA, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch
  8. Moto G51 5G India Launch Date Tipped as December 10
  9. Nubia Red Magic 7 Allegedly Receives 3C Certification, Listed to Feature 165W Charging Support
  10. Samsung Galaxy A73 Price in India Tipped, Renders and Specifications Leak As Well
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com