Technology News
loading

NASA Hires Theologians to Understand How World Will React to Discovery of Alien Life

NASA thinks it will need help from theologians to make sure the discovery is received well.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 29 December 2021 12:20 IST
NASA Hires Theologians to Understand How World Will React to Discovery of Alien Life

Photo Credit: qimono/ Pixabay

NASA issued a $1.1 million (roughly Rs. 8.21 crore) grant in 2014 to enlist theologians

Highlights
  • Theologians will take part in a NASA-sponsored programme
  • It aims to answer baffling questions such as what is life
  • One of the theologians enlisted by NASA is a British priest

NASA is steering towards seeking divine knowledge and help from theologians to understand how humans will react if they found aliens existed and how the discovery could change our ideas of gods and the creation of the universe. It has hired 24 theologians for this. The theologians will be working at the agency's Centre for Theological Inquiry (CTI) at Princeton University in the US. With two rovers on Mars, several probes orbiting Jupiter and Saturn, and the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA believes it is on the right track to finding signs of alien life sooner than previously anticipated.

When that happens, it will have a profound impact on the global psyche and our understanding of the world and its creators. NASA thinks it will need help from theologians, who study the nature of the divine and, more broadly, religious beliefs, to make sure the discovery is received well.

For this purpose, NASA gave a $1.1 million (roughly Rs. 8.21 crore) grant in 2014 to CTI. The theologians will take part in a NASA-sponsored programme, titled Societal Implications of Astrobiology. It aims to answer baffling questions such as what is life, the possibilities of finding aliens, and how do we distinguish them from humans, the Daily Mail reported.

One of the theologians enlisted by NASA is a British priest. Rev Dr. Andrew Davison wrote in a blogpost that “religious traditions” would be an important feature in how humanity would work through any confirmation of life elsewhere.

Davison's assessment appears to take into account the large number of people who are opposed to the idea of life beyond Earth because either they believe it's not possible or they think we are far from developing the capacity to conclusively prove that existence. But NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, which launched on Sunday, is a move in the right direction. The telescope is expected to help scientists understand more about the origins of the Universe and Earth-like planets beyond our solar system.

How does the Oppo Find N improve over Galaxy Z Fold 3? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, extraterrestrial life, Aliens
Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of January 5 Launch
Apple Says Foxconn’s iPhone Plant in India Doesn’t Meet Standards for Workers’ Dorms After Mass Food Poisoning

Related Stories

NASA Hires Theologians to Understand How World Will React to Discovery of Alien Life
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  2. Xiaomi 12 Series With Triple Rear Cameras, MIUI 13 Launched
  3. OnePlus 10 Spotted on Chinese Certification Site Ahead of Launch
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G New Year Edition Launched: All the Details
  5. Jio's Rs. 2,545 Prepaid Recharge Plan Gets Extra Validity for New Year
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Unboxing, Review Videos Surface Ahead of Launch
  7. Tecno Spark 8 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 33W Charging Launched in India
  8. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5’s Last Restock of 2021 in India
  9. Xiaomi Watch S1 Premium Smartwatch, Xiaomi Buds 3 ANC Earbuds Launched
  10. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Already a Billion-Dollar Movie
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A16K India Launch Tipped for January, Specifications Said to Include MediaTek Helio G35 SoC
  2. iQoo 9 Series to Sport Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, VC Three-Dimensional Heat Dissipation System
  3. Realme GT 2 Series Teased to Offer Improved Thermal Management, GT Mode 3.0
  4. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Confirmed to Pack MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC Ahead of India Launch
  5. Redmi Note 11S Spotted on Multiple Certification Sites, Launch Expected Soon
  6. Realme Fastest Growing 5G Android Smartphone Brand Globally in Q3 2021: Counterpoint Research
  7. Tecno Spark Go 2022 With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Crypto Investors Duped of $1 Million via Bogus MetaMask Token, Scam Classified as Honeypot and Rug Pull
  9. OnePlus 8T Receiving OxygenOS Update With December 2021 Security Patch, App Fixes
  10. Tecno Spark 8 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com