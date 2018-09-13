NDTV Gadgets360.com

NASA Tests Foldable Heat Shield That Could Help Human Mars Landing

, 13 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
NASA Tests Foldable Heat Shield That Could Help Human Mars Landing

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) launched and tested a new umbrella-like heat shield on Wednesday, opening the door to landing humans on Mars.

The new technology - dubbed the Adaptable Deployable Entry Placement Technology (ADEPT) - stores like a folded umbrella inside smaller rockets, opening handle-up in space to protect larger payloads as they enter a planet's atmosphere, said Brandon Smith, NASA's principal investigator on the project. The shape allows it to protect larger areas than current heat shields.

"At the larger scales, it could be used for something as grand as human Mars explorations, or potentially human cargo landings on Mars," Smith told Reuters at the Spaceport America launch site, about 50 miles (80 km) north of Las Cruces, New Mexico.

NASA is preparing to send a new rover robotic lander to Mars in 2020 and plans to send human astronauts in 2033. The rover will search for previous signs on life on Mars and demonstrate technology that could help astronauts survive there.

The goal of sending humans to Mars was set in 2010 during the administration of President Barack Obama and was affirmed by President Donald Trump last December.

Before NASA can send humans to Mars, it will need to land a lot of cargo there and the new heat shield could help if it works, Smith said. The system also could also be used with crew capsules, protecting astronauts.

ADEPT, launched with a Spaceloft suborbital rocket made by UP Aerospace, was tested at the spaceport in southern New Mexico. It deployed between 100 and 120 kilometers before opening and making its way back to Earth, landing at White Sands Missile Range.

Data gathered from the test will not be available until the shield is recovered, officials said. The system, once implemented, will allow NASA to send more complex missions to other planets.

"Typically, heat shields are rigid structures, but this one can actually deploy in space," Smith said. "What that allows you to do is to get around the volume constraints of a typical launch vehicle that are long and slender."

The new heat shield also can be used to run recoverable experiments in Earth's upper atmosphere and send probes to Venus, Smith said.

 Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Moon
New iPhones to Achieve 85 Million Shipments by 2018-End, iPhone XR to Account for Half: Report
The Apple Watch Is Inching Toward Becoming a Medical Device
Billion Capture Plus
NASA Tests Foldable Heat Shield That Could Help Human Mars Landing
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Moto G5s
TRENDING
  1. MIUI 10 Global Stable ROM Now Rolling Out for Redmi Y2
  2. iPhone Prices Cut in India Following September 12 Launch
  3. Jio Cashback Offer Makes a Comeback on Recharges Above Rs. 300
  4. Windows 10 Tests Warning Users When Installing Third-Party Browsers
  5. Xiaomi Mi A2, Redmi 5A Flash Sales Today in India: All You Need to Know
  6. iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Launched, India Prices Announced
  7. iPhone XS vs iPhone XS Max vs iPhone XR
  8. iPhone XR the 'Affordable' iPhone Model, India Price Starts at Rs. 76,900
  9. Apple Discontinues iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone X in the US
  10. Xiaomi Mi 8 Youth Twilight Gold Variant Teased, Reservations Now Open
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.