Technology News
loading

NASA Suspends Work on Artemis Manned Mission Moon Rocket Due to Coronavirus

NASA is shutting down its Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, where the Space Launch System rocket is being built.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 20 March 2020 17:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
NASA Suspends Work on Artemis Manned Mission Moon Rocket Due to Coronavirus

NASA temporarily suspends production and testing of Space Launch System and Orion hardware

Highlights
  • The virus outbreak could hit US plans to return to the Moon by 2024
  • The space agency is shutting down its Michoud Assembly Facility
  • NASA and contractors teams will complete an orderly shutdown

NASA said it has suspended work on building and testing the rocket and capsule for its Artemis manned mission to the Moon due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the community.

The space agency is shutting down its Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, where the Space Launch System rocket is being built, and the nearby Stennis Space Center, administrator Jim Bridenstine said late Thursday.

"The change at Stennis was made due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community around the center, the number of self-isolation cases within our workforce there, and one confirmed case among our Stennis team," he said.

"NASA will temporarily suspend production and testing of Space Launch System and Orion hardware. The NASA and contractors teams will complete an orderly shutdown that puts all hardware in a safe condition until work can resume."

The Space Launch System is a powerful deep space rocket to transport astronauts to the Moon and beyond while Orion is the crew module.

The virus outbreak could hit US plans to return to the Moon by 2024.

"We realize there will be impacts to NASA missions, but as our teams work to analyze the full picture and reduce risks we understand that our top priority is the health and safety of the NASA workforce," Bridenstine said.

A manned return to the Moon is the first part of the Artemis program to set up a long-term colony and test technologies for a crewed mission to Mars in the 2030s.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, coronavirus
Google Honours Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis With a Google Doodle, Shows How You Should Wash Your Hands
PlayStation Store Mega March Sale Brings Discounts on Hundreds of PS3, PS4, and PS Vita Games

Related Stories

NASA Suspends Work on Artemis Manned Mission Moon Rocket Due to Coronavirus
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5310 Launched, a Revamped Version of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic
  2. Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 Launched by HMD Global
  3. Amazon Prime Video Introduces Profiles Like Netflix — Finally
  4. Realme Narzo 10, 10A Phone to Launch on March 26, Specifications Teased
  5. Jio Revises 4G Vouchers With Double High-Speed Data Access
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6: The Best Smartphone Under Rs. 15,000
  7. BSNL Promotes Work from Home Culture by Offering Free Broadband Plan
  8. Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix Series ‘She’ Needs More of Vijay Varma
  9. Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on March 31, Reveals Xiaomi
  10. Oppo Enco M31 Wireless Neckband Earphones Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. Coronavirus: WhatsApp Gets Dedicated WHO Bot to Provide Latest Updates, Alerts, Mythbusters, and More
  2. India's First-Ever AI Summit, RAISE 2020, Postponed Due to Coronavirus
  3. GOG Spring Sale Brings Discounts on Over 2,500 Games and 27 Free Games
  4. Xiaomi Said to Stop Working on Its Own Chips
  5. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2S Rumoured to Debut With Low Latency Rate, Wireless Charging Support
  6. PlayStation Store Mega March Sale Brings Discounts on Hundreds of PS3, PS4, and PS Vita Games
  7. NASA Suspends Work on Artemis Manned Mission Moon Rocket Due to Coronavirus
  8. Google Honours Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis With a Google Doodle, Shows How You Should Wash Your Hands
  9. Google Hangouts Meet Update Gives More Control to Teachers on Over Video Conference
  10. YouTube Joins Netflix by Reducing Streaming Quality in Europe Due to Coronavirus
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.