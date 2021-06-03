Technology News
loading

NASA Studying Behavioural Changes In Astronauts Working With Plants in Space

The study will help NASA better design food systems for future, distant space missions.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 3 June 2021 11:00 IST
NASA Studying Behavioural Changes In Astronauts Working With Plants in Space

NASA wants to see if growing fresh vegetables will help cope with isolation

Highlights
  • Can growing plants help astronauts cope with life in space?
  • NASA is conducting a study to find out
  • People stuck at home because of the pandemic could also benefit from this

NASA is conducting a study to see how astronauts feel about growing their own vegetables aboard the  International Space Station (ISS). Growing your own vegetables and eating them fresh has multiple benefits, health and nutrition-wise. The space agency says the study will also allow it to understand whether gardening in leisure time can help astronauts ease their sense of confinement on board the space station.

Initial results show that some astronauts loved working with the plants, spending hours of their free time, during their mission, caring for the plants. Others spent their time doing different activities, the agency said in a blog post. Despite the variable behaviour exhibited by them, no astronaut viewed their work with the plants as “meaningless”; everyone valued the utility of growing plants in space.

The study will help NASA better design food systems for future space missions (for example Mars exploration). Designing a space food system is a delicate task, requiring scientists to ensure the food provides ample sustenance for long-duration missions. NASA scientists are already working on developing such a food system for astronauts.

Dr. Gioia Massa, project scientist at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, is leading the research related to cultivation of vegetables in space. Her team is asking the astronauts to complete a survey about their space-gardening experience. For example, those growing mizuna mustards take the survey two to three times for the month-long growth cycle of the plant.

Massa's team is trying to understand how space-gardening affects the astronauts' moods with questions such as whether gardening was engaging, demanding, or meaningful? Did it impact the performance of mission tasks or relationships with crew members? How gardening impacted sensory stimulation for sight, touch, smell, and taste? When the vegetables are ready to eat, they will be asked to rate the flavour, colour, appearance, aroma, texture, and taste of the produce for a sensory assessment.

So far, seven astronauts have completed the survey but the researchers hope to survey a total of 24 astronauts eventually.

“We are learning what crops to grow to help supplement the diet, which activities should be automated or remotely operated, and which should have options for crew involvement,” said Massa.

She added that different space missions will require different solutions. For now, their focus is on adaptability.

It's an all television spectacular this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss 8K, screen sizes, QLED and mini-LED panels — and offer some buying advice. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Space, Social Isolation
Facebook F8 Refresh: Business Messaging Changes Rolled Out for Instagram, WhatsApp
Dogecoin Jumps 31 Percent on News of Launch on Coinbase Pro

Related Stories

NASA Studying Behavioural Changes In Astronauts Working With Plants in Space
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitter May Soon Introduce Emoji Reactions for Tweets
  2. Next-Generation of Windows to Be Unveiled on June 24
  3. 'Artificial Sun' Experimental Fusion Reactor Sets New World Record
  4. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  5. Realme GT 5G Price and Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  6. PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Launch Date Tipped to Be June 18
  7. Mozilla Firefox Redesigned With Detached Tabs, Streamlined Navigation
  8. Facebook, Google Sign Content Deal With Australia’s Nine
  9. NASA Shares Stunning Photo of Hurricane Dorian: See It Here
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications Leak Ahead of June 10 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Donald Trump Pulls Own Blog From Internet, Will Not Return Online
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G Specifications, Storage Configurations Surface Online Ahead of June 10 Launch
  3. Microsoft to Launch Next-Generation Windows on June 24
  4. Loki Behind-the-Scenes Video Teases a ‘Big Story’ and a Lot of Mischief
  5. Elon Musk Tweet About Dogecoin Leads to 15 Percent Price Spike
  6. Dogecoin Jumps 31 Percent on News of Launch on Coinbase Pro
  7. NASA Studying Behavioural Changes In Astronauts Working With Plants in Space
  8. Facebook F8 Refresh: Business Messaging Changes Rolled Out for Instagram, WhatsApp
  9. NASA Announces Two New Missions to Venus, to Launch at the End of Decade
  10. Realme 5G Global Summit Today, Realme GT 5G Launch Expected: How to Watch Livestream
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com