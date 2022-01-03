Technology News
loading

NASA Lists Stargazing Events Through January: All You Need to Know

A new moon rose on January 2, meaning the whole first week of the month will be ideal for stargazing as the skies remain the darkest.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 3 January 2022 10:31 IST
NASA Lists Stargazing Events Through January: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Michael/ Unsplash

On January 5, the crescent moon will be in a close pairing with Jupiter in the southwest

Highlights
  • Head out around 8-9pm to be dazzled by bright stars of Winter Circle
  • Around this time, the Quadrantid meteor shower peaks as well
  • The meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Bootes

Most astronomers, especially stargazers, would have reveled through last year with its numerous cosmic events to keep them hooked. After a brief break during the holiday season, it's time again to turn the lenses back to the vast skies. A number of interesting and intriguing events await these hunters of the skies. As part of its “What's Up” series, NASA has detailed the events in a video update for January. As the new moon rises in the New Year, the first week of January would be a great time to look up to the stars with little or no distraction from other lights. Then there would be midnight meteors and astronomers would be able to see planets Venus, Mars, and Jupiter.

A new moon began to rise on January 2, meaning the whole first week of the month will be ideal for stargazing as the skies remain the darkest. You can head outside around 8-9 pm and be dazzled by the bright stars of the Winter Circle, along with the Pleiades and Orion, in the southern sky.

Around this time, the Quadrantid meteor shower peaks as well. So start the new year watching some shooting stars. While the peak happened on the night of January 2 and the morning of January 3, the shower will remain active through the first fortnight of January. One of the better showers, it often produces fireballs. As it is coinciding with the new moon, it makes for a thrilling experience. The meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Bootes, which includes the bright star Arcturus. Generally, viewing will be best after midnight.

For the early birds, there will also be a couple of highlights at dusk and dawn. On January 5, the crescent moon will be in a close pairing (only 4 degrees apart) with the brilliant Jupiter in the southwest. Towards the end of the month, on January 29, catch a glimpse of the Moon near Mars early in the morning. Joining them will be Venus in the southeastern sky. Mars is returning to view after remaining behind the Sun over the past few months, NASA said in a statement.

That's pretty much all for January. But Mars will continue to rise and will have close conjunctions with Saturn and Jupiter over the next few months.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Stargazing
Tesla Delivers Over 300,000 Cars in Q4 2021 Beating Wall Street Estimates by a Margin
Twitter Blocks US Lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene's Account for COVID-19 Misinformation

Related Stories

NASA Lists Stargazing Events Through January: All You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 India Launch Set for January 14
  2. Samsung Teases Galaxy S21 FE Ahead of Expected CES 2022 Debut
  3. OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2 India Launch Teased
  4. Top Web 3.0 Cryptos for 2022
  5. Details of Apple's 2022 iPhone, Mac, iPad Models Tipped, Along With VR Headset
  6. Portronics Kronos Y1 Smartwatch Launched in India: All Details
  7. How to Download YouTube Videos on Mobile or Desktop
  8. Vivo V23, V23 Pro 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  9. The 10 Best Web Series and TV Shows of 2021
  10. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Now Sony’s Biggest Movie Ever
#Latest Stories
  1. PlayStation January 2022 Sale: Big Discounts on Last of Us Remastered, Disco Elysium, Psychonauts 2, More Games
  2. OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earphones India Launch Date Set for January 14
  3. Samsung Galaxy A03 Price Revealed, Will Go on Sale Starting January 10 in Vietnam
  4. OnePlus 10 Tipped to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, May Enter Testing Soon
  5. Square Enix President Yosuke Matsuda Says NFT, Metaverse, and Blockchain Are Here to Stay
  6. Samsung Unveils 2022 Smart TV Lineup Ahead of CES 2022 With Features Like Gaming Hub, Watch Together
  7. ‘In History, They’ve Outlawed Gold’: Billionaire Ray Dalio Says World Governments Could Boycott Bitcoin
  8. Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6E Router With Six Antennas Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Officially Teased Ahead of Expected Launch at CES 2022
  10. Future Retail Asks Delhi Court to Declare Singapore Arbitration Process With Amazon Illegal
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com