Technology News
loading

NASA Aims to Make Observations From SpaceX Space Junk Collision With Moon

A SpaceX rocket was deployed in 2015 to put a NASA satellite into orbit and its second stage, or booster, has been floating in the cosmos ever since.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 28 January 2022 13:01 IST
NASA Aims to Make Observations From SpaceX Space Junk Collision With Moon

The rocket was deployed in 2015 to put a NASA satellite into orbit and its second stage

Highlights
  • Impact of rocket chunk weighing four tons will not be visible from Earth
  • The LRO could be used later
  • Spacecraft have been intentionally crashed into the Moon before

NASA said Thursday it aims to survey the crater formed when the remains of a SpaceX rocket are expected to crash into the Moon in early March, calling the event "an exciting research opportunity."

The rocket was deployed in 2015 to put a NASA satellite into orbit and its second stage, or booster, has been floating in the cosmos ever since, a common fate for such pieces of space technology.

"On its current trajectory, the second stage is expected to impact the far side of the Moon on March 4, 2022," a NASA spokeswoman told AFP.

The impact of the rocket chunk weighing four tons will not be visible from Earth in real time, nor will NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), which is currently orbiting the Moon, be in a "position to observe the impact as it happens," the spokeswoman said.

The LRO could be used later, however, to capture images for before-and-after comparisons.

Finding the crater "will be challenging and might take weeks to months," the spokeswoman said, adding that the "unique event presents an exciting research opportunity."

Studying a crater formed by a hurtling object with a known mass and speed (it will be traveling at 9,000 kilometres per hour), as well as the material that the impact stirs up, could help advance selenology, or the scientific study of the moon.

Spacecraft have been intentionally crashed into the Moon before for scientific purposes, such as during the Apollo missions to test seismometers, but this is the first unintended collision to be detected.

Astronomer Bill Gray, creator of a software used to determine the trajectories of asteroids and other objects, was the first to calculate the booster's new collision course with the Moon.

He believes that space junk should always be directed towards the moon when possible: "If it hits the moon, then we actually learn something from it," Gray said.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, SpaceX, Moon, Earth
Itel A58, Itel A58 Pro With 6.6-Inch Display, Waterdrop-Style Notch Unveiled: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

NASA Aims to Make Observations From SpaceX Space Junk Collision With Moon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Could Soon Let Group Admins Delete Messages for All Users
  2. Netflix Is Now Available on Tata Play Through Combo Packs
  3. iPhone Users Get Face ID Unlock Feature Wearing a Mask
  4. Oppo Reno 7 5G India Pricing Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  5. Vu Premium 32 Smart TV With Linux OS, 20W Speakers Debuts in India
  6. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Dolby Digital Audio Launched
  7. Redmi Smart Band Pro Set to Launch in India on February 9
  8. WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD (1TB) Review
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Tipped to Launch on February 11: All Details
  10. OnePlus 10 Ultra Said to be Under Testing, an 'Ultra Flagship' Model
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Offers $5,000 To College Student To Not Track His Private Jet
  2. NASA Aims to Make Observations From SpaceX Space Junk Collision With Moon
  3. Itel A58, Itel A58 Pro With 6.6-Inch Display, Waterdrop-Style Notch Unveiled: Price, Specifications
  4. Salvadorans Show Support for Bitcoin Despite International Monetary Fund Criticism
  5. Steam Lunar New Year Sale: Best Deals on PC Games Including FIFA 22, Forza Horizon 4, It Takes Two, More
  6. Bitcoin Holds Up Well to Hover Around $37,000 as Ether, Metaverse Tokens See Uptick in Value
  7. iOS 15.4 Beta Enables Face ID Unlocking With a Mask; iPadOS 15.4 and macOS 12.3 Bring Universal Control
  8. First-Time Owners of Electric Vehicles Reluctant to Switch Back: Survey
  9. Pegasus: Rights Group Says Lebanese Staffer Targeted With NSO Spyware
  10. Google Pixel 6a Mention Pops Up in a Colouring Book Sent to Pixel Superfans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.