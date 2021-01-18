Technology News
loading

NASA Test of Mega Moon Rocket Engines Cut Short Unexpectedly

The SLS rocket is intended to launch the Artemis missions that will take US astronauts back to the Moon.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 January 2021 11:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
NASA Test of Mega Moon Rocket Engines Cut Short Unexpectedly

NASA's Space Launch System mobile launcher stands atop Launch Pad 39B for months of testing

Highlights
  • It was unclear whether Boeing and NASA would have to repeat the test
  • The expendable super heavy-lift SLS is three years behind schedule
  • NASA and Boeing engineers stayed on a ten-month schedule for Green Run

NASA's deep space exploration rocket built by Boeing briefly ignited all four engines of its behemoth core stage for the first time on Saturday, cutting short a crucial test to advance a years-delayed US government programme to return humans to the moon in the next few years.

Mounted in a test facility at NASA's Stennis Space Center in Mississippi, the Space Launch System's (SLS) 212-foot tall core stage roared to life at 4:27pm local time (3:57am IST) for just over a minute — well short of the roughly four minutes engineers needed to stay on track for the rocket's first launch in November this year.

"Today was a good day," NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said at a press conference after the test, adding "we got lots of data that we're going to be able to sort through" to determine if a do-over is needed and whether a November 2021 debut launch date is still possible.

The engine test, the last leg of NASA's nearly year-long “Green Run” test campaign, was a vital step for the space agency and its top SLS contractor Boeing before a debut unmanned launch later this year under NASA's Artemis programme, the Trump administration's push to return US astronauts to the moon by 2024.

It was unclear whether Boeing and NASA would have to repeat the test, a prospect that could push the debut launch into 2022. NASA's SLS program manager John Honeycutt, cautioning the data review from the test is ongoing, told reporters the turnaround time for another hot fire test could be roughly one month.

To simulate internal conditions of a real liftoff, the rocket's four Aerojet Rocketdyne RS-25 engines ignited for roughly one minute and 15 seconds, generating 1.6 million pounds of thrust and consuming 700,000 gallons of propellants on NASA's largest test stand, a massive facility towering 35 stories tall.

The expendable super heavy-lift SLS is three years behind schedule and nearly $3 billion (roughly Rs. 22,000 crores) over budget. Critics have long argued for NASA to retire the rocket's shuttle-era core technologies, which have launch costs of $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,300 crores) or more per mission, in favor of newer commercial alternatives that promise lower costs.

By comparison, it costs as little as $90 million to fly the massive but less powerful Falcon Heavy rocket designed and manufactured by Elon Musk's SpaceX, and some $350 million (roughly Rs. 2,600 crores) per launch for United Launch Alliance's legacy Delta IV Heavy.

While newer, more reusable rockets from both companies - SpaceX's Starship and United Launch Alliance's Vulcan - promise heavier lift capacity than the Falcon Heavy or Delta IV Heavy potentially at lower cost, SLS backers argue it would take two or more launches on those rockets to launch what the SLS could carry in a single mission.

Reuters reported in October that President-elect Joe Biden's space advisers aim to delay Trump's 2024 goal, casting fresh doubts on the long-term fate of SLS just as SpaceX and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin scramble to bring rival new heavy-lift capacity to market.

NASA and Boeing engineers have stayed on a ten-month schedule for the Green Run "despite having significant adversity this year," Boeing's SLS manager John Shannon told reporters this week, citing five tropical storms and a hurricane that hit Stennis, as well as a three-month closure after some engineers tested positive for the coronavirus in March.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: NASA, Space Launch System, Artemis
Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Enco X India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

NASA Test of Mega Moon Rocket Engines Cut Short Unexpectedly
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Skullcandy Takes on OnePlus Buds Z With Jib True TWS Earbuds
  2. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Review
  3. Oppo A12 Gets a Price Cut in India, Now Starts at Rs. 8,490
  4. Apple Extends Display Service Program for MacBook Pro Models to 5 Years
  5. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Smartphone, Enco X TWS Earbuds Launched in India
  6. Motorola Nio Design, Colour Leaked in Live Images
  7. Amazfit GTR 2e, Amazfit GTS 2e With Heart Rate Tracking Launched in India
  8. Amazon Prime Video Series Tandav Accused of ‘Hurting Religious Sentiments’
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Cyberpunk 2077: What Caused the Video Game's Disastrous Rollout
#Latest Stories
  1. Skullcandy Jib True TWS Earbuds With Up to 22 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  2. Ambrane NeoBuds 11, NeoBuds 22 True Wireless Earphones With Voice Assistant, Bluetooth v5.0 Launched
  3. Motorola Capri Plus Listed on NBTC Certification Site as Moto G30: Report
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale to Bring Discounts on Samsung Galaxy M31s, iPhone 12 mini, and Others
  5. Samsung Galaxy Fold Receiving Android 11 Based One UI 3.0: Report
  6. Honor V40 Launch Postponed to January 22, Official Renders, Hands-on Images Surface Online
  7. Don't Join WhatsApp, Use a Different App if Terms Not Acceptable, Says Delhi High Court
  8. Redmi K40 Series to Have More Than 1 Smartphone With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Hints Executive
  9. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Gets Another Update to Improve Touchscreen Stability: Report
  10. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G Flagship Smartphone, Enco X TWS Earbuds Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com