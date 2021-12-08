Technology News
loading

NASA Shares Images of Solar Eclipse Seen From Space

NASA said its Deep Space Climate Observatory spacecraft captured the eclipse's shadow as it passed over Antarctica.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 8 December 2021 11:09 IST
NASA Shares Images of Solar Eclipse Seen From Space

Photo Credit: Instagram/ NASA

The images shared by NASA show the eclipse's shadow over Antarctica

Highlights
  • The last solar eclipse of 2021 took place on December 4
  • The eclipse was visible from Antarctica
  • NASA also explained how a solar eclipse occurs

This year's last solar eclipse occurred last week. It was not visible from most parts of the world, including India. This eclipse was visible from Antarctica, while people in some other countries such as Australia and New Zealand were able to see a partial solar eclipse. But ever wondered how a total solar eclipse would appear when seen from space? NASA shared images captured from a space observatory on Instagram, which showed the Moon's shadow as it passed over Antarctica.

NASA captioned the post, “Have you ever seen a total solar eclipse? How about seeing a total solar eclipse from space? The space agency stated that the Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) spacecraft captured the shadow as it passed over Antarctica.

“Shaped like a cone extending into space, the shadow has a circular cross-section most easily seen during a solar eclipse,” said the agency.

The second and third images in the post show how the eclipse would look “from another perspective” — inside the International Space Station (ISS). Astronaut Kayla Barron snapped images of the eclipse from the ISS. Visible in the foreground is a Russian segment of the orbiting laboratory.

NASA also explained in the post how a solar eclipse occurs: “A solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the Sun's light in some areas. For a total solar eclipse to take place, the Sun, Moon, and Earth must line up exactly.”

Here are the images:

So far, the post has been liked by over 8.77 lakh people.

The Deep Space Climate Observatory is a joint project by NASA and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). It was launched in 2009 and “monitors changes in the solar wind and provides space weather forecasts and alerts for solar storms that could temporarily disrupt power grids and GPS”. Orbiting about a million miles from the Earth, DSCOVR takes a new photo of Earth every two hours.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Solar Eclipse, Solar Eclipse 2021, Instagram
Microsoft Launches Cybersecurity Skilling Programme in India, to Train Over 1 Lakh Learners by 2022
OnePlus Said to Host Physical Launch Event on January 5 During CES 2022

Related Stories

NASA Shares Images of Solar Eclipse Seen From Space
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Celebrates Pizza With a Unique Mini-Game: How to Play
  2. OnePlus Buds Z2 Price, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  3. HP Omen 16 (2021) Gaming Laptop With Up to 165Hz Display Launched in India
  4. OnePlus Said to Host a Physical Launch Event During CES 2022
  5. Pixel Phones Hacked While in Repair, Explicit Photos Leaked, Say Users
  6. Oppo Reno 7 Series, Next-Gen Oppo TWS Earphones Price in India Tipped
  7. Redmi Note 11T 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today: All Details
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. New Vivo, iQoo Smartphones' Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. How Does a Solar Eclipse Look Like From Space? NASA Shares Images
#Latest Stories
  1. Gmail's Undo Send Feature Now Allows You to Set Time for Recalling Emails: How to Enable It
  2. Twitter Acquires Slack Rival Quill to Improve Messaging Tools
  3. Infinix InBook X1, InBook X1 Pro With Windows 11 Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 35,999
  4. Meta Offers Deferral Programme for Employees Unready to Return to Office in January 2022
  5. Apple's Alleged Restriction on Workers' Slack Use Sparks Labour Complaint
  6. NASA Shares Images of Solar Eclipse Seen From Space
  7. Indian-Origin Doctor Anil Menon Among 10 Astronauts Chosen by NASA for Moon Mission
  8. OnePlus Said to Host Physical Launch Event on January 5 During CES 2022
  9. Minor Fluctuations Keep Crypto Market Calm, Bitcoin and Ether Register Minimal Losses
  10. Microsoft Launches Cybersecurity Skilling Programme in India, to Train Over 1 Lakh Learners by 2022
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com