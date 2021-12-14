Technology News
loading

NASA's Sleeping Bag May Prevent Astronauts' Eyeballs From Getting Warped

Microgravity leads to a change of eyeball shape, which leads to vision problems.

By Edited by Gadgets 360 Newsdesk | Updated: 14 December 2021 13:36 IST
NASA's Sleeping Bag May Prevent Astronauts' Eyeballs From Getting Warped

Photo Credit: UT Southwestern Medical Center via CNET

A volunteer seen using the special sleeping bag

Highlights
  • ISS' gravitational environment causes swelling in brain and optic nerves
  • The condition is known as spaceflight-associated Neuro-Ocular Syndrome
  • The new sleeping bag can help address the issue

Astronauts who travel into orbit and put up with extended stays at the International Space Station (ISS) often face vision problems. This has been linked to the micro gravitational environment in spacecraft, which leads to swelling in the brain and optic nerves. The condition, known as spaceflight-associated Neuro-Ocular Syndrome,or SANS, may have a solution now. Researchers have come up with a sleeping bag which can regulate body fluids to prevent their accumulation in the brain during space missions.

Gravitational pull helps regulate how our body fluids function on Earth. The lack of gravity in space affects the normal fluid movement and causes the fluids to float up into the head. This movement puts pressure on eyeballs and flattens them. The optic nerve swells as a result of this.

NASA is trying to address various astronaut health risks, including SANS. Benjamin Levine, a University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center cardiologist working with NASA said, “This is perhaps one of the most mission-critical medical issues that have been discovered in the last decade for the space programme.”

Levine led a study published in the JAMA Ophthalmology journal. The study explored the possibilities of a high-tech sleeping bag which could prevent SANS. The experiment included a specialised sack-like structure which would be attached to a person from the waist down. This futuristic sleeping bag would act as a suction bag, functioning with a technique called "lower body negative pressure." This would prevent body fluids from floating up and accumulating towards the region around the brain and the eyes.

The experiments with this sleeping bag included 10 subjects — five male and five female — who would get into bed and lie flat for three days at a stretch on Earth. After three days, researchers noticed a change in the shape of eyeballs. This occurred because the subjects weren't allowed to stand, which relieves pressure from the brain.

Then, they tried the sleeping bag on the subject. Researchers found that just eight hours in the sleeping bag each night prevented the change in eyeball shape.

Most problems associated with SANS get resolved after astronauts come back to Earth after a few months' stay at the ISS. However, the problem would be persistent if astronauts had to make a two-year trip to Mars. Hence, solving the SANS problem is important to enable longer space travel for astronauts.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, NASA Sleeping Bag, SANS
NASA Says Milky Way's Supermassive Black Hole Has a 'Leak'
Nike Buys Virtual Sneaker Maker RTFKT in Metaverse Push

Related Stories

NASA's Sleeping Bag May Prevent Astronauts' Eyeballs From Getting Warped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  2. All You Need to Know About Spider-Man: No Way Home
  3. Spider-Man: No Way Home Tickets Now Live Across India
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Apple Brings iOS 15.2 With App Privacy Report, Apple Music Voice Plan
  6. OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) Price in India, Specifications Tipped
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Appears on Official Website Ahead of Launch
  8. How a Kochi Foodie Community Got Funding From Facebook
  9. Infinix Note 11, Note 11S With 50-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India
  10. Here’s Your First Look at Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Owner Is Behind $60-Million Deal for Meta Name Rights
  2. NASA's Sleeping Bag May Prevent Astronauts' Eyeballs From Getting Warped
  3. Asus ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, VivoBook Pro Laptops Launched in India
  4. Apple's Upcoming iPhone SE 5G Could Help Attract Over a Billion Android Users: JP Morgan
  5. iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, watchOS 8.3 Released With App Privacy Report, Apple Music Voice Plan
  6. PlayStation 5 DualSense Controllers Get 3 New Colourways, 5 Colourful PS5 Console Covers Announced for 2022
  7. Grofers Renames Itself Blinkit as CEO Albinder Dhindsa Eyes Faster Deliveries
  8. Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro December Feature Drop With Digital Car Key Support Rolling Out: Report
  9. NASA Says Milky Way's Supermassive Black Hole Has a 'Leak'
  10. Vivo S12 Series Launch Date Set for December 22 in China, Reservations Open
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com