Technology News
loading

NASA Selects Elon Musk's SpaceX for 2022 Psyche Asteroid Mission

The Psyche mission currently is targeted to launch in July 2022 on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 2 March 2020 17:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
NASA Selects Elon Musk's SpaceX for 2022 Psyche Asteroid Mission

Psyche mission currently is targeted to launch in July 2022

Highlights
  • SpaceX will provide launch services for NASA's Psyche mission
  • It would journey to a unique metal-rich asteroid
  • The asteroid orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter

NASA has selected Elon Musk-run SpaceX to provide launch services for the agency's Psyche mission that would journey to a unique metal-rich asteroid, also named Psyche, which orbits the Sun between Mars and Jupiter.

The Psyche mission currently is targeted to launch in July 2022 on a Falcon Heavy rocket from Launch Complex 39A at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, the US space agency said in a statement late Friday.

The total cost for NASA to launch Psyche and the secondary payloads is approximately $117 million, which includes the launch service and other mission related costs.

The Psyche asteroid is considered unique, as it appears to largely be made of the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet - one of the building blocks of our solar system.

Deep within rocky, terrestrial planets, including Earth, scientists infer the presence of metallic cores, but these lie unreachably far below the planet's rocky mantles and crusts.

Because we cannot see or measure Earth's core directly, the mission to Psyche offers a unique window into the violent history of collisions and accretion that created terrestrial planets, said NASA.

The launch of Psyche will include two secondary payloads: Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers (EscaPADE), which will study the Martian atmosphere, and Janus, which will study binary asteroids.

NASA's Launch Services Programme at Kennedy Space Center in Florida will manage the SpaceX launch service, said the US space agency.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NASA, Elon Musk, SpaceX
Oppo Enco Free, Enco W31 Wireless Headphones Launched in India; Oppo Kash Financial Services Platform Debuts
Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Others Accused of Using Forced Chinese Labour

Related Stories

NASA Selects Elon Musk's SpaceX for 2022 Psyche Asteroid Mission
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Series Set to Launch in India on March 12
  2. OnePlus Teases a Special Unveiling for March 3
  3. Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 Update Delayed Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
  4. Oppo Reno 3 Pro With Dual Hole-Punch Selfie Camera Launched in India
  5. Oppo A31 (2020) 4GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  6. Oppo Reno 3 Pro to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  7. Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch Next Week
  8. Oppo Brings Enco Free, Enco W31 Wireless Headphones to India
  9. COVID-19: Apple Sends Care Packages to Its Employees in China
  10. Apple Increases iPhone Price in India By As Much As Rs. 1,300
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Others Accused of Using Forced Chinese Labour
  2. NASA Selects Elon Musk's SpaceX for 2022 Psyche Asteroid Mission
  3. Oppo Enco Free, Enco W31 Wireless Headphones Launched in India; Oppo Kash Financial Services Platform Debuts
  4. Nokia C2 Specifications Tipped, Said to Feature 4G Connectivity Support
  5. COVID-19: Apple Sends Care Packages to Its Employees in China
  6. Huawei Enjoy 10e With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy A11 Render Leak Shows Triple Rear Camera Setup, Hole-Punch Display
  8. Redmi Note 9 India Launch Date Set for March 12, Teased to Debut With Quad Rear Cameras
  9. Poco X2 to Go on Sale on March 3 in Biggest Ever Sale, Exclusively for Phoenix Red Variant
  10. NavIC Support Will Be Limited to Devices Powered By Snapdragon 865 and Later SoCs: Qualcomm
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.